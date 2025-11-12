MEPs need 'to land a clear message and secure more ringfenced money for schemes'

MEPs are being urged to "land a clear message" and secure "more ringfenced money" for farm schemes.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman said the amendments put forward by the European Commission earlier this week to its initial CAP proposals from last July "prove how disconnected the commission is from farmers on the ground".

Gorman said it also shows "how much an uphill battle potentially lies ahead".

“The move itself is an acknowledgement that their original proposals are not fit for purpose," according to the IFA president.

"But what’s on the table here is pure semantics by the commission, an attempt simply to appease the European Parliament to avoid an early rejection of their July proposals.

"I hope, given what’s on the pitch here, that they won’t simply roll over and bow to the commission or we have a bigger problem ahead."

Gorman said these "tweaks" do not "even scratch the surface of what's needed".

"They do nothing to elevate the strategic importance of food security, nor increase the CAP budget for genuine active farmers," Gorman said.

"They do nothing to preserve the financial certainty or benefit of our traditional two-pillar structure.

"They do nothing with regard simplifying the design, governance and design of the next CAP either.

"Nor does it deliver any clarity on how necessary environmental action will be funded."

MEPs need to 'land a clear message'

He urged MEPs to "land a clear message here and secure more ringfenced money for farm schemes, young farmers and investment measures".

“Farmers today are being hit by these proposals and with the uncertainty of what lies ahead," Gorman added.

"For example, the future of the entitlements system and farmers engaged in long-term leases; the ability to secure/repay bank finance for planned on-farm investment; nearing/at pension age.

"These are all real life issues today that our MEPs need to act on sooner rather than later."