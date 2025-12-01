NI waiting on test results from Germany and England on suspected bluetongue samples

Samples taken from suspected cases of bluetongue in Northern Ireland are now "subject to confirmatory testing" from laboratories in Germany and England.

The Northern Ireland Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, today (Monday, December 1) said the results from the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (FLI) in Germany, the EU reference laboratory and the UK national reference laboratory (NRL) at Pirbright will either confirm or rule out bluetongue.

Minister Muir told the Northern Ireland Assembly today that officials are also carrying out further investigations on the "affected farm" which is near Bangor, County Down.

Separately Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt stated that a routine test had confirmed "the possible presence of the bluetongue antibodies in two animals that had formerly been part of the Clandeboye herd".

According to Minister Muir officials from the Department of Agriculture, Environment Rural Affairs (DAERA) have indicated that there were no clinical signs of bluetongue in any of the remaining cattle or sheep on the affected farm, "nor were there any clinical signs in the animals that were sampled at the abattoir".

The Northern Ireland Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said following the initial test results a 20-kilometre temporary control zone (TCZ) had immediately been introduced around the affected farm.

He also detailed in the Assembly that because Northern Ireland's bluetongue-free status has now been suspended, moves of live animals to the Republic of Ireland and the EU can be permitted only for "direct slaughter".

Bluetongue

Minister Muir left politicians in the north in no doubt today that "the suspected incursion is worrying" in relation to the disease.

He also told them that he had outlined to officials his "determination that all necessary steps are taken to mitigate any further risks and that all efforts are made to stamp out the disease".

Additional blood samples of other herds and the affected herd have been taken while traps for midges are being set and there is also additional abattoir surveillance now in place.

"My department will immediately test all the remaining cattle and sheep on the affected farm.

"The results from that testing will further inform actions. In addition, a range of surveillance activities will be progressed in the temporary control zone and will include a ban on any moves except to slaughter.

"Twenty large farms, randomly spread across the area, will be tested to determine the extent of spread, if any, within the zone," the minister added.

He said that only when further veterinary investigations have taken place, in addition to a further assessment of potential midge activity, could decisions be made about how long the temporary control zone would remain in place, how long trade restrictions may last, whether any further zones need to be established and how long the current ban on movements within the zone will last.

In the meantime Minister Muir detailed that he has had "direct discussions with my counterpart in the south, Minister Heydon" in relation to the current situation in the north and will continue to engage with him.

"We are one single epidemiological area, and that is why it is important that we work together on it," he added,

Vaccines

According to Minister Muir farmers in Northern Ireland do have access to bluetongue vaccines but he said it is their decision whether they choose to use them or not.

"They are available, and farmers can take advice from their private veterinary practitioner in relation to their uptake.

"The focus now has to be on eradication. That is why we set up the temporary control zone and why movements are only permitted directly to slaughter, and there is a form available on the DAERA website to facilitate that.

"Additional testing is under way by the department. Together, I think that we can stamp it out," the minister added.