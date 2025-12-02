2025 Irish weanling exports decline by over 20%

Weanling and store cattle exports have declined by over 20,000 head to date this year, latest Bord Bia figures show.

As of Saturday, November 22, weanling exports have fallen by almost 12,500 head while store cattle exports have fallen by over 10,500 head.

Finished cattle exports have also declined by almost 12,000 head.

The table below details Irish cattle exports as of Saturday, November 22 of this year compared to last year:

Category 2024 2025 Change % change Weanlings 57,675 45,330 -12,345 -21.4% Stores 46,453 35,765 -10,688 -23.0% Calves 199,114 223,280 24,166 12.1% Finished 50,818 38,912 -11,906 -23.4% Total 354,060 343,287 -10,773 -3.0%

As can be seen from the table above, the only category to see a rise in export numbers was the calf category.

Irish calf exports increased by 24,000 head to date this year, or 12%, to over 223,000 head.

Interestingly, total cattle exports have declined to date this year despite the strong start to the year for cattle export numbers.

The number of cattle (including calves) exported from Ireland to date this year stands at just over 343,000 head, down by almost 11,000 head or 3% on last year's 354,000 head.

There was a noticible absence this autumn in walk-on-walk-off boats departing from the country with loads of weanlings and store cattle.

The strong Irish prices likely attributed to the drop-off in Irish cattle exports in the second half of the year.

Agriland understands a significant consignment of cattle is currently being assembled for export early in 2026.

Earlier this month, a consignment of 1,600 purebred Friesian heifers were loaded at Waterford Port bound for Algeria.

The Danish-registered livestock carrier vessel, which is co-owned by Irish company Limetree Global Shipping, and Danish man Bjorn Claussen, set sail from Waterford port on Saturday evening (November 15).

The heifers on-board the vessel have been sourced by Cows.ie.