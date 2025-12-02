‘End the uncertainty and ease our way out of derogation’ - Green Party

With news that the EU Commission is recommending a three-year extension of the Nitrates Derogation, the Green Party has called on the government must use the short timeframe wisely.

The Green Party suggests that the government do this by adequately funding farmers to implement catchment and sub-catchment measures that would lead to significant improvements in water quality and to ease Ireland out of the need for the derogation.

‘Panic’

Green Party spokesperson for nature, heritage, marine and agriculture, Senator Malcolm Noonan said: “In two short years and on this government’s watch, the panic will start again.

“With laser-focused collective and collaborative actions to improve water quality, investment in on-farm measures to deliver co-benefits for nature, water and climate, farmers and farm families could be afforded greater choice in how intensively they farm, have a better quality of life, not be entirely at the mercy of the markets and head towards the next deadline without the fear of losing the derogation.

“While we still don’t know what conditions might be attached to the extension, we can assume that an adherence to the habitats directive with possibly sub-catchment plans, almost field by field.

“The government cannot look at this extension as business as usual but should redouble efforts to lead on long-term funding to support the 7,000 derogation farmers to move away from dependency on its retention.

“I think we all know that it cannot be sustained forever, so why not be honest with farmers and put in place meaningful measures to once and for all reverse the decline in the quality of our waterbodies?"

'Three year reprieve'

The Senator said that a good start would be to find the €650 million that was to be allocated for nature restoration, to design and implement micro-farm based measures informed by science that recognise the dynamic of nitrogen in free draining soils and dramatic changes in climate.

He also said farmers should be provided with long-term certainty that they will be paid for ecosystem services.

“The minister and government will have a quiet Christmas thinking they got a win on this,” Senator Noonan said.

“In reality they have bought a three-year reprieve from the cliff-edge for farmers. It is three years that will fly by.

"It’s vital that they use the time wisely, be honest with farmers, and lead on actions to end this uncertainty once and for all.”