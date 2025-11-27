Watch: McGrath backs 'credibility' of Ireland's NAP process

Ireland's member of the European Commissioner has backed the "credibility" of the process of developing the next Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) ahead of a crunch vote next month on the nitrates derogation.

However, Michael McGrath stressed that it will be up to the member state representatives on the EU's Nitrates Committee to come to the final decision.

Commissioner McGrath, who holds the portfolio of Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection, was in Ireland today (Thursday, November 27) for engagement with government and state bodies.

Although his visit to Ireland was not related to agriculture or the derogation, it did coincide with confirmation from the European Commission that it will propose that Ireland get an extension to the nitrates derogation as part of our NAP.

While the full details of how that derogation will operate are not fully known, what is a certainty is that it will come with additional conditions.

Responding to a question from Agriland today, Commissioner McGrath wouldn't be drawn on the details of the potential future derogation, but said it was a significant development.

"The full detail will be provided when the proposal is adopted by the commission, hopefully in a few weeks, following the endorsement by the Nitrates Committee, so the normal course of events would be that it is at that point that we [the commission] will publish the detail of the extension," he said.

"But it is a significant development, following extensive engagement with the Irish government and the Irish authorities, and I want to acknowledge the excellent co-operation on the Irish side and work of Minister [for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin] Heydon in particular in getting to this point," the commissioner added.

Commission McGrath said that the recent visit to Ireland by his colleague Jessika Roswall, the Commissioner for Environment, was an important part of the process.

"It allowed her to see first hand the efforts that are being made by the farming community to improve water quality here in Ireland, and the overall condition will be that the momentum is continued and that no effort is spared to continue with the investment and reforms to achieve even further improvement in water quality," he said.

"So this has to go through a process now and it will be in a few weeks' time, all going well, that the full details will then be published by the European Commission."

Commissioner McGrath indicated that there is confidence in the process so far but that ultimately the member state representatives on the Nitrates Committee will make the final decision.

"I think there is great respect for Commissioner Roswall and her team and they have adopted a very careful and considerate approach to this issue over the last year as you would expect," he said.

"The engagement with the Irish authorities has been extensive, and I’m happy to pay tribute to Minister Heydon and indeed [former] Minister [Charlie] McConalogue and the Irish system generally because it has stood up, it has acknowledged that there is a problem, that it needs to be addressed - and is being addressed - and there is a commitment to doing more," he added.

"And I believe the credibility of the process will stand up, but it is a matter for the member states on the nitrates committee to come to a view. Ireland...is being given this additional time subject to the ratification process," Commissioner McGrath said.