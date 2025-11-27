Mart remembrance mass to honour late farmers and auctioneers

Tuam co-operative mart is set to hold a Mass of Remembrance tomorrow evening (Friday, November 28).

The mass, which will be held in the Co. Galway mart, will remember deceased members of the farming and mart community.

The mass will take place at 7:30p.m, and a collection in aid of Tuam Cancer Care and Croí will be held on the night.

Refreshments will be available afterwards in the mart canteen.

Agriland spoke to Tuam co-operative mart manager, Marian Devan to find out why an event like this is so important for the farming community.

She said: "The mass is being held in memory of two of our committee men that died about a year and a half ago.

Source: Tuam Co-operative Facebook

"One man died very sudden of a heart-attack, he just went out looking at his cattle and unfortunately he was found dead in the field, and he was only in his early 60s.

"The other man got cancer, and lived a very short time with it.

"Also, five years ago we lost two of our auctioneers within 10 days of each other, so they'll be remembered on the night as well."

Mass

Devan explained that they decided that it would be a nice idea to invite the families in and have a mass in the ring, something they never did before.

"We contacted Fr. Michael Gormley, who actually sells sheep in the mart, so I just asked him if he minded if we had a mass in the mart, and he said 'no', we'd just have to get permission from Fr. Pat Farragher.

"So we got permission from him here, and Fr. Gormley had no problem. So it will be lovely to bring everyone on board, especially at this time of year," she added.

The mart manager outlined that the ring can hold 200 people, and the office will also available for people stand in and listen to the mass.

There will be a memory tree in the ring on the night also, and people will be given labels on which they can write their loved ones' names and tie them onto the tree.

According to Devan, the remembrance tree will remain in the mart, on display in the mart office.

She believes that the mass and tree are also a nice way to say 'thank you' to the local community and the committee for supporting the business.