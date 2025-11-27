Govt ‘finalising a review’ of household septic tank grants

In light of “evolving environmental objectives”, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is “finalising a review of the grant support arrangements” for household septic tanks, according to Minister Christopher O'Sullivan.

Minister O'Sullivan, is Minister for State at the Department of Housing with responsibility for responsibility for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, was responding to a parliamentary question from Naoise Ó Muirí on whether the government had plans to review the eligibility criteria for grants.

Minister O'Sullivan said: “Grant assistance is available in specific circumstances to support householders where defective Domestic Waste Water Treatment Systems (DWWTS), including septic tanks, present the greatest risk to the environment or to public health.

“The grants are focused on the areas of greatest environmental priority to protect human health and the environment, and are not general in application.”

National Inspection Plan

The minister added that grants may be awarded in specific circumstances.

“In particular, grants may be accessed where a system has failed an inspection under the National Inspection Plan and an Advisory Notice has issued, or where a dwelling is located within a designated area identified as being particularly vulnerable to the impacts of defective systems,” he said.

He added that the operation and maintenance of DWWTS “remains the responsibility of the property owner, who must ensure that their system functions effectively and does not pose a risk to human health or the environment”.

Grant support arrangements

According to Minister O'Sullivan, the situation is under review at present.

“My department is currently finalising a review of the grant support arrangements in light of evolving environmental objectives, including consideration of additional areas now identified as priority areas for action,” he said.

“The outcome of this review will help ensure that the available resources continue to be used to best effect, delivering the greatest environmental and public health benefits for the funding invested.”

Lady's Island Lake

Separately, Wexford County Council has been allocated €700,000 in government funding to help restore the "ecological condition" of Lady's Island Lake.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said that a "significant reduction of nutrients" entering the lagoon is required to improve the water quality and ecology in the area.

The department has also outlined that new measures will be required to "address excess nutrients from agriculture, domestic waste water treatment plants (septic tanks), and urban waste water treatment plant(s) entering the lake".