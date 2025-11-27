Commissioner Roswall: Commission proposes for Ireland to keep nitrates derogation

EU Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall has confirmed to Agriland that the European Commission has submitted a draft proposal to the Nitrates Committee "to extend the Irish [nitrates] derogation".

"It is now up to the member states to agree to this before the commission can formally adopt the proposal," the commissioner added.

The nitrates derogation allows farmers to exceed the limit of 170kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare set down in the Nitrates Regulations, up to a maximum of 220kg per hectare, subject to adherence to stricter rules.

There are no details provided yet as to conditions which might be attached to the nitrates derogation for Ireland if it is passed by the committee.

A spokesperson for the commission did, however, state to Agriland: "Last week, the commission proposed to extend the derogation under the Nitrates Directive for Ireland.

"The text will need to be approved by the Nitrates Committee in order to then be formally adopted by the commission. Any request for [nitrates] derogation is assessed on its merits: data on water quality, and compliance with the Nitrates Directive.

"The state of Irish waters is considered to be good even if nitrate concentrations are still high in some parts of the country. Ireland has taken – and continues to take - steps to address those issues."

MEP for Midlands North West, Maria Walsh has said the news "indicates we’re heading in the right direction but farmers must know we have not yet crossed the final hurdle".

She added: "I fear they are in for an anxious couple of weeks ahead of the vote from the Nitrates Committee next month.

“While I welcome the commission’s decision to recommend an extension of the derogation, we must see the full text of the proposal immediately.

"With the current derogation up in just over a months’ time, we cannot leave our farmers in the dark for any longer."

MEP Walsh wrote to Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall earlier this week pushing not only for an extension of the derogation, but also a long-term plan for this sector.

"Above all else, farmers need certainty. They cannot continue to plan their businesses from year to year - increasing financial risk and decreasing innovative investment," Walsh said.

“While farm investments require repayment over seven to 10 years, the Nitrates Action Programme is reviewed every two to four years.

I hope to see this mismatch between policy and reality rectified once the text of the commission's proposal is published."

The MEP who is a member of the EPP Party grouping in the EU outlined that the next step is to ensure that the commission’s recommendation receives support from EU member states.