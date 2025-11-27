Taoiseach urged to take 'opportunity to defend Irish farmers'

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to ensure that the Irish government votes against the “ruinous” Mercosur agreement at the European Council meeting in December.

She is calling on the Taoiseach to work with like-minded member states to form a blocking minority in opposition to the deal.

The deal with the Mercosur countries, which has been proposed by the European Commission, would allow 99,000t carcass weight of beef - mainly from Brazil - to enter the EU at a much reduced tariff rate of 7.5%.

The quantity of beef under the quota will be phased in over a five-year period and the European Commission has stressed that stringent safeguards will be in place to protect the EU market.

However farm organisations, not only in Ireland, but across Europe, have argued that the so-called 'safeguards' don't go far enough and even, if implemented, would come too late to save many family farms.

Challenging the Taoiseach in the Dáil, Deputy McDonald said: “The Mercosur trade agreement would be a disaster for Irish farmers, for consumers and for our environment.

“Last week, Sinn Féin tabled a Dáil motion calling on your government to oppose the deal. TDs from across the political divide, including many of your own backbench TDs spoke strongly against this deal.

“However, [agriculture] Minister [Martin] Heydon refused to state that the government would oppose the deal or seek to form a blocking minority to the deal. He stated that no other EU state is considering this approach. That's not true. We know that France, Poland and Austria are weighing-up such a move.

“This is an opportunity to defend Irish farmers, protect Irish agriculture and stop this ruinous deal in its tracks," Deputy McDonald added.

“Taoiseach, will you now commit the government to voting against the Mercosur deal at the EU Council meeting in December and will you seek to form a blocking minority with like-minded EU member states?

Speaking following the exchange, Deputy McDonald said: “The Taoiseach’s evasive response and his refusal to commit to voting against Mercosur or to work to form a blocking minority will be cold comfort for Irish farmers who are very worried now.

“The real risks for the future of Irish agriculture, for the viability of farming and for our environment are well known. The government must do everything to stop this deal. There is far too much on the line.”

Response from Taoiseach

In response, Taoiseach Micheál Martin stated: "We committed in the Programme for Government to work with like-minded states, particularly France, Poland and Italy, in respect of the Mercosur deal.

"Additional safeguards which resulted from that endeavour are now, hopefully, being translated into a legal instrument.

"Of course, we still have concerns with the Mercosur deal. There are many issues on the agricultural portfolio that I am dealing with. The Minister, Deputy Heydon, is dealing with the Commission on the nitrates directive, Mercosur, the financial framework for farmers..."

When urged by Deputy McDonald to stick to talking about the Mercosur deal, the Taoiseach replied: "The draft multi-annual financial framework [EU budget] only gives farmers about 80% of what we got on the last occasion.

"That is a big issue we have to negotiate down the line with the [European] commission as well. On the blocking majority, all countries are engaging with the commission, including those countries the deputy mentioned, in respect of Mercosur.

"It is not as clear as Deputy McDonald suggested," he added.

Protest

Meanwhile, a "pan-European" day of farmer protests is being organised for December 18, ahead of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's planned trip to Brazil.

10,000 farmers are also expected to descend on Brussels on the same day.

Copa Cogeca, which represents EU farm organisations and agricultural co-operatives, said the purpose of the protests is to "denounce the EU's growing 'smoke and mirrors' approach to agriculture".