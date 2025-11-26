Additional funding to create 'new opportunities' for farmers in 2026 EU budget

Next year’s EU budget has been signed into law today (Wednesday, November 26) by the European Parliament’s President, Roberta Metsola.

The parliament secured an additional €372.7 million for its priorities on top of what the European Commission had initially proposed.

This includes additional funding to create new opportunities, particularly for young farmers.

Funding for measures promoting European agricultural products under the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF) has been increased by €105 million.

According to the European Commission through the EAGF, EU countries must offer;

A basic payment scheme for farmers;

Green direct payments (for sustainable farming methods);

A payment for young farmers.

EU countries can also use the EAGF to fund specific schemes to help small and medium sized farms, farmers "who operate in areas of natural constraint, and sectors undergoing difficulties".

President Metsola with next year's EU Budget Source:European Union 2025

The European Parliament agreed a deal with member states to obtain an additional €372.7 million for its priorities on top of what the European Commission had initially proposed in its draft budget.

This brings the total budget for 2026 to €192.8 billion in commitments with payments set at €190.1 billion.

There has been €53.3 billion allocated to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

MEPs voted to adopt the 2026 budget by 419 votes to 185, with 53 abstentions.

EU Budget 2026

Johan Van Overtveldt, the chair of the Committee on Budgets, said today that "we live in turbulent times, with rising expectations and increasing demands on the EU budget".

While MEP Matjaž Nemec said the 2026 EU budget "represents the Europe we want to build: one that invests in knowledge, youth, research, environmental protection, solidarity, and humanitarian aid".

More than €372.7 million was added to the 2026 EU budget for key priorities such as energy and transport infrastructure, humanitarian aid, and civil protection.