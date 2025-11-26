New EU research partnerships on superbugs and agri-data launched

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Noel Grealish TD, announced his Department’s participation in two significant new European research partnerships on ‘Agriculture of Data’ (AgData), and ‘One Health Antimicrobial Resistance’ (EUP OHAMR).

Speaking about the launch of the partnerships, Minister Grealish said: “Our involvement in both the AgData and One Health AMR partnerships reflects our commitment to leveraging innovation and collaboration to address critical challenges in agriculture and public health.

“By working closely with our European partners, we can advance technological innovation, animal and human health, and deliver better outcomes for farmers, consumers, and the wider society.

“My Department’s support for Irish researchers to participate in Horizon Europe Partnerships, ensures that we are at the cutting edge of research in Ireland.

"By pooling expertise and resources in Ireland and across Member States, we can accelerate progress, support cutting-edge research, and build a more sustainable and competitive agri-food sector for the future.”

European Partnership on Agriculture of Data (AgData)

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will participate in the first transnational co-funded research call of the AgData Partnership.

This partnership aims to harness the power of digital technologies, earth observation, and integrated agricultural data to drive innovation and sustainability in agriculture.

The partnership seeks to enhance climate, environmental, and socio-economic sustainability and to support the sector’s green transition.

European Partnership on One Health Antimicrobial Resistance (EUP OHAMR)

The Department will also participate in the first transnational co-funded call, aimed at combating the growing global challenge of antimicrobial resistance through a One Health approach.

The call seeks to improve treatment outcomes for humans, animals, and plants affected by bacterial or fungal infections by generating new treatment options while reducing the risk of developing resistance.