Farmer pleads guilty to 173 'very significant animal cruelty' offences at Limerick court

By David Raleigh

A Limerick farmer who pleaded guilty to over 170 counts of animal cruelty sat down in the dock while it took over an hour for the charges to be put to him in court and for him to reply “guilty”.

While defendants are normally required to stand in the dock when charges are put to them, the man was permitted to sit while entering his plea 173 times.

The defendant, Seamus Looby, (66), Raheen, Garryspillane, Co Limerick, pleaded guilty at Limerick Circuit Circuit Criminal Court to 173 animal cruelty offences in respect of the carcasses of calves discovered on his farmlands.

Looby admitted 67 counts of failing to protect the calves; 68 counts of prohibition on animal cruelty; 11 counts of failing to dispose of the dead calves carcasses; 27 counts of failing to comply with an Animal Health and Welfare notice.

The offences occurred at Looby’s farmlands, on dates between March 8, 2022 and September 8, 2022.

It took over an hour for the defendant to be read each of the charges and to enter a “guilty” plea in response.

At one stage during the arraignment hearing, Looby replied “not guilty” before he quickly corrected himself and stated “guilty”.

The dead calves were found as a result of a major investigation conducted by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), in September 2022.

Animal cruelty

Prosecuting barrister Lily Buckley, instructed by State Solicitor for County Limerick, Brendan Gill, described it as “very significant animal cruelty”.

Buckley asked for Looby to give an undertaking that no more animals would be kept on his farm.

Looby’s barrister, senior counsel Colman Cody, instructed by solicitor Michael Devlin, acknowledged it was a “very serious case”.

Cody said Looby would not allow any more animals on his land.

“Currently, there is a suspension on him having animals on his property,” Cody added.

Applying for legal aid and a psychological report on the defendant, Cody said: “There is a history of mental health issues.

"There was some degree of manipulation of Looby regarding the circumstances of providing other third parties to keep animals on his land.”

Judge Colin Daly ordered a psychological report and remanded Looby on bail for sentence next March.