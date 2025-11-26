MEPs vote in support of EU deforestation law 'simplification'

The European Parliament on Wednesday (November 26) voted on "targeted solutions" to make it easier for companies, global stakeholders as well as both EU and non-EU countries to implement the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

This follows its decision at the last plenary to fast-track a new proposal from the European Commission.

MEPs voted to "simplify" the EU’s deforestation law, which was adopted in 2023 aiming to ensure products sold in the EU are not sourced from deforested land.

Postponement

According to the European Parliament’s position, companies will have an additional year to comply with new EU rules to prevent deforestation.

Large operators and traders will now have to respect the obligations of this regulation as of December 30, 2026, and micro and small enterprises from June 30, 2027.

This additional time is intended for a "smooth transition" and to allow the implementation of measures to strengthen the IT system that operators, traders and their representatives use to make electronic due diligence statements.

MEPs said that the onus on submitting a due diligence statement should fall on the businesses who first introduce the relevant product onto the EU market, and not the operators and traders that subsequently commercialise it.

The changes by MEPs will also reduce the obligations for micro and small primary operators which would now only have to submit a one-off simplified declaration.

Parliament requested a simplification review by April 30, 2026 to assess the law’s impact and administrative burden.

The text was adopted by 402 votes to 250 and with eight abstentions this week.

Parliament will start negotiations with member states on the final shape of the law, which has to be endorsed by both the European Parliament and the Council and published in the EU Official Journal before the end of 2025, for the one-year delay to enter into force.