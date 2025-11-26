Get ready for Agriland's new 'It Started With Slurry' podcast featuring Eoin Lynch

A chance remark turned a Mitchelstown teenager into a social media sensation and now you can find out what Eoin Lynch is up to these days on Agriland's newest podcast.

He might not have planned it but back in September 2024 when Eoin told Agriland that he "thinks about slurry, I eat surry and dream about slurry' at the National Ploughing Championships it pretty much changed his life.

Fast forward to November 2025 and Eoin has been viewed an estimated 15 million times across social media.

He did not set out to chase fame but it definitely came looking for him when he was a transition year student after the ploughing championships.

Now the accidental social media star sits down with Breifne O’Brien in Agriland's latest limited edition podcast series to share what he has been up to lately - and maybe tells us a thing or two we did not know about Eoin Lynch.

'It Started with Slurry' podcast

We get to hear a bit about where it all began - in Vietnam, before he was adopted "by a lovely family in Mitchelstown" and came to Ireland as a baby.

We also find out that when it comes to learning about everything to do with farming he had the best teachers he world - his two grandfathers.

"I was always big into livestock" he admits on the podcast but it was really when he got the tractor licence that he was "flying it".

As well as studying for his Leaving Certificate this year Eoin is also keeping his hand in as a contractor.

Fast and the furious

He does a bit of relief milking with a friend of his, whose partnership is better known by some as the fast and the furious - because of their particular approach to business.

It may seem like his life revolves around farming and all things agriculture - especially machinery but Eoin told Breifne he also has a great passion for two things in particular - hurling and cars.

There is also one surprising thing that you might not know about Eoin - and you can find out what that is on the first episode of 'It Started With Slurry' podcast which will be released on Agriland and all platforms today (Wednesday, November 26).