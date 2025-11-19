Minister explores markets for Irish dairy, pigmeat and produce in Mexico

Minister of State with responsibility for food promotion, new markets, research and development, Noel Grealish, is visiting Mexico this week to promote Irish agri-food produce in the Mexican market.

He will also explore further opportunities, especially in light of the forthcoming Modernised Free Trade Agreement between Mexico and the EU.

The three-day visit began yesterday (Tuesday, November 18), when Minister Grealish met with Minister Julio Berdegue of Mexico’s Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER).

Their discussion focused on the forthcoming Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and further opportunities for bilateral collaboration, building on existing connections in the areas of fisheries, dairy and sustainable livestock.

Minister Grealish also met with Javier Calderon, director general of the National Service for Health, Safety and Food Quality (SENASICA) to discuss market access for Irish products including pigmeat, dairy, animal by-products and feed.

Minister Grealish attended a roundtable hosted by Ambassador De Búrca with key agri-food stakeholders, including Irish agri-food businesses active in Mexico such as Kerry Group, Ornua, Bimeda, Alltech and representatives from the drinks sector.

Minister Grealish in Mexico

Commenting from Mexico, Minister Grealish said: “With 2025 marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Mexico, I am delighted to hold key meetings in Mexico with a focus on the opportunities for our agri-food sector in this exciting market.

“I was very pleased to meet with Minister Berdegue and director general Calderon to discuss a wide range of issues, including the potential for further cooperation between our two countries, particularly in the context of the upcoming modernised EU-Mexico Free Trade Agreement.

"I am confident that the Irish agri-food sector is well-placed to continue to grow in Mexico and I look forward to future engagement with the Mexican government.”

Today, Minister Grealish and Ambassador de Búrca will host Lina Pohl, the representative for the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in Mexico, to discuss the FAO’s work in the region including a successful project to support rural female entrepreneurs in Mexico funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The delegation will then travel to Queretaro, which is home to a number of Irish businesses including Kerry Group, Bimeda, EPS solutions, BioAtlantis and the Irish Bakehouse.

Minister Grealish will meet with the state representative for agriculture, Rosendo Anaya Aguilar, to discuss the state’s priorities for the sector and gain insights on how they are responding to recent extreme weather events.

On Thursday, Minister Grealish will visit CIMMYT, the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre, in Texcoco to conclude his visit.

Minister Grealish commented: “I am pleased that progress is being made on some of our market access priorities for Mexico, and along with the [Irish] Embassy and my officials, I will continue to support Irish exporters to realise the opportunities presented in this country.”