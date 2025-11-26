Milk price: Farmers told the 'cloud will pass' at dairy conference

Large crowds gathered in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary today (Wednesday, November 26), as Teagasc held its 2025 National Dairy Conference.

The conference, which is themed 'Pathways to Progress' was opened by Teagasc's chair, Liam Herlihy.

Herlihy spoke about the tough situation dairy farmers are in following the unexpected cuts to milk prices, but stated that the 'cloud will pass'.

He told attendees: "Dairy farming is a great business to be in, no other sector would reward farmers like dairy farming does."

A section of the crowd at the Teagasc National Dairy Conference on 'Pathways to Progress' in Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Picture O'Gorman Photography.

Head of Teagasc's animal and grassland research and innovation programme, Laurence Shalloo then delivered the opening address.

Shalloo spoke on the changing times in dairy farms, briefly speaking about topics which have changed over the last number of years such nutrient losses, costs, TB, and milk quality.

The day was comprised of four sessions, each with a different theme focusing on key issues currently facing the dairy sector.

Milk price

In the first session, the crowd herd from dairy market analyst, Chris Walkland.

Walkland focused on the milk price crash, questioning why farmers were not forewarned.

He spoke of the 'tsunami of milk' which built up over the summer, which he said traders did not notice until it had been built.

He added that when traders did notice, they suddenly ceased purchasing, which ultimately led to the global crash in milk price.

According to Walkland, this was paired with other factors, such as imposed tariffs, and co-ops holding an 'end of year sale' in which they ultimately offload stock to 'fill their books'.

Teagasc's head of dairy knowledge transfer, Joe Patton then spoke on the main key performance indicators (KPI) in which farmers should be watching.

This was followed by local farmer, Tony Kenny who outlined the key benchmarks he uses to help driver performance.

Generational renewal

In session two, Teagasc's collaborative farming specialist, Ruth Fennell spoke on generational renewal and the main models farmers should consider in terms of succesion.

The crowd then heard from Co. Mayo dairy farmer, John Gilvarry, who tackled succession by going into partnership with Co. Sligo farmer, Michael Dunphy.

Breeding

In session three, Teagasc's senior principal research officer and quantitative geneticist spoke on the role of breeding in Irish dairy, and how to continue progressing with it.

He also highlighted the success of the Economic Breeding Index (EBI) as it celebrates its 25th year.

Session four saw four speakers take to the stage to share 'bite-size research updates'.

Claire Mooney spoke about water quality, Patrick Gowing talked about controlling farm costs, Sarah Walsh updated the crowd on the pasture profit and clover index, while Elodie Ruelle shared updates on the grass growth prediction model.

If you could not make the event today, the National Dairy Conference will also be held in Hotel Kilmore in Co. Cavan tomorrow (Thursday, November 27).