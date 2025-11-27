Weather: Status Yellow wind warning issued for two counties

Met Éireann has today (Thursday, November 27) issued a Status Yellow wind warning for counties Donegal and Mayo.

Strong to gale force and gusty south-westerly winds are expected during the timeframe of the weather warning which comes into effect at 4:00p.m this afternoon and will remain in place until 6:00a.m tomorrow (Friday, November 28).

Potential impacts include difficult travelling conditions, debris and loose objects becoming displaced.

There are also marine warnings in place for small craft around the coasts of Ireland as gale warnings are in place.

Weather forecast

In most areas it will be mostly cloudy to begin today with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle as well as some lingering mist, hill and coastal fog.

A band of more persistent rain will extend from the west this morning and early afternoon, followed by sunny spells and isolated showers.

Highest temperatures will range from 11°C to 15°, but it will turn a little cooler with the clearance of the rain.

Becoming increasingly blustery as the day goes on as south-west winds increase fresh to strong and gusty, with gales developing on western and north-western coasts.

It will be very windy in the west and north-west tonight, with breezy or blustery conditions elsewhere.

There will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, some of them heavy with a chance hail.

Lowest temperatures of 5° to 9° are expected with fresh to strong and gusty south-westerly winds, reaching near gale or gale force in north-western and some western coastal parts.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Friday, will be a blustery, windy day with widespread showers, turning heavy at times with a possibility of hail and isolated thunderstorms.

There will be some sunny spells mixed in too, although it will turn mostly cloudy in the west and north-west in the afternoon with the showers merging to longer spells of rain.

It will be colder than previous days with highest temperatures of 7° to 10° in moderate to fresh, occasionally strong, and gusty, south-west winds, with gales on coasts.

There is still some uncertainty on the exact details for Friday night, though it looks like it will be a mix of cloud and clear spells with scattered showers, for most, some heavy with a chance of hail and thunder.

There is a possibility of longer spells of rain in the west and north for a time early on in the night, and also the chance of some cloud and rain affecting the south coast.

Lowest temperatures of 0° to 5° with a chance of frost and fog patches as winds fall light and variable overnight.