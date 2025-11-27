DAFM to pay farmers €1,200 for forest management plans

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has committed to paying €1,200 for every forest management plan produced on a new online system which is being launched today (Thursday, November 27), according to Irish Forest Owners (IFO).

IPLAN, the new online platform for foresters to produce Forest Management Plans (FMPs), is “a game changer”, according to Kathleen Lucey, the group certification manager for the Irish Forest Owners.

Her comments follow a preview of IPLAN at the Forest Service offices at Johnstown Castle ahead of its publication this afternoon.

Pictured at the launch of the IFO certification guide were Nicholas Sweetman, IFO chair, and Kathleen Lucey, IFO group certification manager

"Forest Management Plans are the key first step to forest certification. IPLAN makes it easier for foresters to produce comprehensive management plans suitable for the certification process," she said.

"And the department's commitment to pay €1,200 for every plan produced on the system is expected to cover costs for most farm forests."

IFO has pioneering the certification of private forests in Ireland. Its group certification scheme has been operating since 2018 and is expected to expand rapidly as a result of recent promotional campaign.

"With a requirement for 70% certified timber at sawmills and reduced output projected in Coillte woodlands in coming years, it is now more important than ever that private forest owners get certified; in fact, for those approaching clearfell, it is vital," Lucey continued.

"The FSC/PEFC stamp is found on thousands of everyday items from food packaging to toilet rolls. Every savvy manufacturer wants to stress its environmental credentials.

"The demand for certified timber products is growing. IPLAN will help IFO and forest owners meet this demand more rapidly.

"By working together through the IFO Group Certification Scheme, forest owners can achieve forest certification in a way that is practical, affordable and supported every step of the way. IPLAN will be a big help," she concluded.