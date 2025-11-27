Calls for food production to be on national and secondary syllabus

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmer's Association (INHFA) has called for food production to be placed on the education syllabus for national and secondary schools.

Pheilim Molloy, the association's president, is calling on the new Minister for Education Hildegard Naughton to included food production on the syllabus as it is an "essential component for life" like water and air.

"While education is about expanding our understanding and increasing our knowledge, it is critical that the basics for life are not forgotten, which is why we need a reappraisal around food production," Molloy said.

"As society moves further away from the land, it is essential that all people have an understanding around the production of food and the best place to start is in our schools," he added.

"At national school and especially from third class we need to explain to children how food is produced and if possible this should include the growing of vegetables in a garden or polytunnel.

"Where this is not possible we need to look at other options," Molloy said.

For livestock and milk production, farm visits should be organised for students, the INHFA president said.

"While this may be more complicated in larger urban areas, if there is a desire to make this happen then a practical solution can be found," he added.

"At secondary schools we need to combine food production with cooking in a practical manner that engages the pupils while also explaining the need for food security and the role of CAP [the Common Agricultural Policy] in this and its role in sustainable food production," Molloy said.

He said that, currently in schools at national and secondary level, there is a major emphasis on climate action with a specific subject on Climate Action and Sustainable Development available at senior level in secondary schools.

"While this has gained recognition and support across the board, it is disappointing that a similar emphasis has not been placed on sustainable food production and this is something that I hope the minister can reflect on and move to address," he said.

Molloy called for the need for greater and practical engagement with younger generations on food production.

"No matter what career or profession you pursue you need food two to three times a day which makes it more important than anything which is why it needs proper recognition," he said.