Irish Wildlife Trust welcomes forestry purchase for Glen of the Downs

The Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) has welcomed the news that the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) have purchased 100ac of forestry land beside the Glen of the Downs nature reserve.

IWT chief executive, Kieran Flood commented: “It is very encouraging to learn of public funds being used to purchase land for nature restoration.

“We hope to see the NPWS resourcing an ambitious native woodland restoration project at this site, to help Ireland meet its nature restoration goals and to expand the precious old oak woodland habitat of the Glen of the Downs.”

The Glen of the Downs is a national nature reserve protecting rare native oak woodland. It is divided by the N11 dual carriageway and surrounded by monocultures.

Restoration

The restoration of this forestry site could potentially allow this woodland and its wildlife to expand its range, making it more resilient and increasing Ireland’s native woodland cover, according to the ITW.

Flood added: “At the Irish Wildlife Trust, we have been campaigning for this NPWS purchase as we want to see the state playing a lead role in protecting nature in Ireland for the benefit of all.

"Nature restoration protects our natural heritage, restores ecosystems and their wildlife and helps fight climate change.

"It’s a win for wildlife, people and the planet," he said.

Irish Wildlife Trust

The IWT was founded in 1979 as a charitable conservation body.

It provides the public with information about wildlife, runs education and training programmes, carries out habitat and species surveys, campaigns, and lobbies on biodiversity issues.

Additionally, the IWT consults with industry, agriculture, and local authorities to maintain Ireland’s natural heritage, and contributes to national and international forums for the protection of biodiversity.

It is a nationwide organisation with branches in Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Laois/Offaly, Limerick, Waterford, and Monaghan.