Explainer: TAMS key dates and changes

The details on the ranking and sections for Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) Tranch 9 have been announced.
In addition, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon announced that grants for replacing shed roofs will be available in upcoming Tranche 11.
In a statement released today, the Department for Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) said that Ranking and Selection will be applied at the following rates across each of the schemes in respect of which applications have been received under Tranche 9:
SCIS (Solar Capital Investment Scheme) – 25% Selection
LESS (Low Emission Slurry Spreading Scheme) - 50% Selection
AWNSS (Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage) - 80% Selection
WFCIS (Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme) - 80% Selection
YFCIS (Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme) - 80% Selection
OCIS - (Organic Farmer Capital Investment Scheme) - 80% Selection
DES - (Dairy Equipment Scheme) - 50% Selection
PPIS - (Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme) - 80% Selection
TCIS - (Tillage Capital Investment Scheme) - 80% Selection
FSCIS - (Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme) - 100% Selection
Under the On-farm Capital Investment Scheme, known as TAMS 3, there are 11 individual schemes. These are as follows:
Animal Welfare, Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) at 40% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme (TCIS) at 40% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;
Pig and Poultry Capital Investment Scheme (PPIS) at 40% grant rate, with a €500,000 investment ceiling;
Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES) at 40% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;
Organic Farming Capital Investment Scheme (OCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;
Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling that is separate from other schemes;
Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme (LESS) at 60% grant rate, with a €40,000 investment ceiling that is separate from other schemes;
Nutrient Importation Storage Scheme (NISS) at 70% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling that is separate from other schemes. Closing dates
The current Tranche 10 of TAMS 3 will close for applications on
December 5, 2025.
Separately, 2026 tranches will close on March 6, 2026; June 5, 2026; September 4, 2026; and December 4, 2026.
Replacing shed roofs
In a statement announcing the updates, Minister Heydon also said that grants will be available for the replacement of shed roofs under Tranche 11.
The minister said: "From the tranche opening at the end of next week [December 1], grant aid support for the replacement of roofs will be available under the Farm Safety Measure of TAMS 3.
“The details of the requirements in relation to this investment will be published in early December.
“I would urge farmers to carry out a structural assessment of their farm buildings to ensure that all structures are able to withstand future weather events.
“Where structures are found not to be structurally sound, I would encourage farmers to undertake the necessary work to make the buildings safe.”