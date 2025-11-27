Explainer: TAMS key dates and changes

The details on the ranking and sections for Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) Tranch 9 have been announced.

In addition, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon announced that grants for replacing shed roofs will be available in upcoming Tranche 11.

In a statement released today, the Department for Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) said that Ranking and Selection will be applied at the following rates across each of the schemes in respect of which applications have been received under Tranche 9:

SCIS (Solar Capital Investment Scheme) – 25% Selection

LESS (Low Emission Slurry Spreading Scheme) - 50% Selection

AWNSS (Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage) - 80% Selection

WFCIS (Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme) - 80% Selection

YFCIS (Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme) - 80% Selection

OCIS - (Organic Farmer Capital Investment Scheme) - 80% Selection

DES - (Dairy Equipment Scheme) - 50% Selection

PPIS - (Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme) - 80% Selection

TCIS - (Tillage Capital Investment Scheme) - 80% Selection

FSCIS - (Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme) - 100% Selection

Under the On-farm Capital Investment Scheme, known as TAMS 3, there are 11 individual schemes. These are as follows:

Animal Welfare, Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) at 40% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;

at 40% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling; Tillage Capital Investment Scheme (TCIS) at 40% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;

at 40% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling; Pig and Poultry Capital Investment Scheme (PPIS) at 40% grant rate, with a €500,000 investment ceiling;

at 40% grant rate, with a €500,000 investment ceiling; Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES) at 40% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;

at 40% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling; Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;

at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling; Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;

at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling; Organic Farming Capital Investment Scheme (OCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;

at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling; Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling;

at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling; Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling that is separate from other schemes;

at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling that is separate from other schemes; Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme (LESS) at 60% grant rate, with a €40,000 investment ceiling that is separate from other schemes;

at 60% grant rate, with a €40,000 investment ceiling that is separate from other schemes; Nutrient Importation Storage Scheme (NISS) at 70% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling that is separate from other schemes.

Closing dates

The current Tranche 10 of TAMS 3 will close for applications on December 5, 2025.

Separately, 2026 tranches will close on March 6, 2026; June 5, 2026; September 4, 2026; and December 4, 2026.

Replacing shed roofs

In a statement announcing the updates, Minister Heydon also said that grants will be available for the replacement of shed roofs under Tranche 11.

The minister said: "From the tranche opening at the end of next week [December 1], grant aid support for the replacement of roofs will be available under the Farm Safety Measure of TAMS 3.

“The details of the requirements in relation to this investment will be published in early December.

“I would urge farmers to carry out a structural assessment of their farm buildings to ensure that all structures are able to withstand future weather events.

“Where structures are found not to be structurally sound, I would encourage farmers to undertake the necessary work to make the buildings safe.”