Maurice Brady elected IFA Ulster/North Leinster chair

Maurice Brady has been elected the next Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) Ulster/North Leinster regional chair.

Two candidates contested the role, Brady and Kevin Sweeney.

Brady will replace Co. Monaghan-based pig farmer Frank Brady, who will finish up in the position when his term is completed at the end of this year.

The result of the election was announced today (Tuesday, December 2) in the Irish Farm Centre.

Votes from 195 branches were counted.

Brady won with 1,229 votes to 707 for Sweeney.

Debates

Throughout November, election debates took place across the region.

The seven county executives in the region - Cavan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Westmeath - held election hustings, at which members of the county executive voted.

All members of the seven county executives in the region were entitled to vote by secret ballot.

According to the IFA, the new regional chair will have a critical role in communicating with and supporting county executives between council meetings, and co-ordinating IFA campaigns at a regional level.

Maurice Brady

Maurice Brady is the current Cavan IFA chair.

He is married to Claire and has three adult stepsons.

He is a suckler farmer in Laragh, Co. Cavan, farming 100ac with a contract rearing enterprise.

Among his key priorities outlined are: protection of CAP payments with a continued ringfence of pillar I and pillar II; a properly-funded succession scheme for both the younger and older farmer; and clarity and certainty on regulations regarding the derogation, nitrates and cross compliance.