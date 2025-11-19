Organic Farming Scheme open with priority for tillage farmers

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon has confirmed the opening of the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

The scheme will be open to applications from today (Wednesday, November 19). It will remain open until Friday, December 12.

Applicants from the tillage sector will receive priority access, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

A guide to the Organic Farming Scheme application process is available on the Department’s website to assist potential applicants.

Minister Heydon said: “Over the last five years, the number of farmers in the Organic Farming Scheme has increased by 221% to 5,500.

"I allocated €58.6 million in Budget 2026 to provide for a continuation of financial support to these farmers and encourage the production of organic foods. This will also facilitate this targeted reopening of the scheme to farmers in the tillage sector," he added.

“I had the opportunity to address the Organic Strategy Forum earlier this year and spoke of the growth happening in the organic tillage sector. There is strong demand for organic oats, led by the UK market, with growing interest from international markets, including East Asia," the minister said.

"Over the last number of years, the government has been providing strong support through the Organic Farming Scheme and Organic Processing Investment Grant, as well as strategic promotion from Bord Bia," Minister Heydon added.

“In recent years, my department highlighted the need for organic feed through a feed survey. Results show consistent growth regarding demand for organic feed of all types to meet requirements for winter feeding," he said.

“We know that the success of organic farming depends on the people on the ground, the custodians of our rural landscape.

"In co-operation with the organic control bodies, farming families and our wider rural communities, organics is now a viable and rewarding option for young farmers to enter the sector, as well for conventional farmers trying to diversify," Minister Heydon said.

According to the department, "huge opportunities" exist for organic farmers to grow arable crops to meet the demand for organic livestock feed and food grade oats.

"My department is committed to helping farm families and rural communities to realise our shared strategy for a more sustainable, profitable, and resilient organic agri-food sector," the minister said.