Agri Aware to host Come Farm With Me 'bumper' webinar

The Agri Aware Come Farm With Me series is set to come to a conclusion for the academic year with a ‘bumper’ webinar.

The initiative aims to enhance agricultural literacy among primary schoolchildren.

During the series five farmers across five different agricultural enterprises from various parts of the country showcased their farming enterprise.

The purpose of this series is to show the best of Irish agriculture through the work farmers do to produce quality sustainable food.

Agri Aware

The final Come Farm With Me webinar will take place at 11:00a.m on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

All of the farmers taking part in this year’s series will join the live online event to answer questions from primary school students on all aspects of Irish agriculture and food production.

Tillage farmer and Agri Aware chair Shay Galvin

This year’s farmers come from a wide range of farming enterprises and include Shay Galvin, a tillage farmer from Co. Limerick; Jim White, a dairy farmer from Co. Tipperary; Annie McGuinness, a sheep farmer from Co. Louth; Catherine Smyth, a beef farmer from Co. Meath; and Shane McAuliffe, a pig farmer from Co. Kerry.

The students have also had the opportunity to watch five ‘Day in the Life’ videos on the Agri Aware YouTube channel at their own pace and complete accompanying worksheets.

Webinar

Agri Aware xhair and Come Farm With Me participant Shay Galvin said that the series, which was launched in 2024, has been "extremely well received by primary schools across the country".

"The take up for it again this year has been excellent with engagement in each of the episodes up on 2024 levels.

"I’m looking forward to joining my fellow participants in the series next week to talk to the students virtually and answer all the questions they have.

"Opportunities like next week’s webinar for farmers to engage with students is important to get the correct message across as to how food is being produced on Irish farms and the work that goes in to producing it," he said.