Watch: 'Skill, not speed' - training programme launched at contractor conference

A training programme focused on operating machinery has been launched by the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) at its national conference today (Wednesday, December 3).

It is hoped the course will be in place from late next year, Ann Gleeson Hanrahan, FCI managing director said.

Gleeson Hanrahan said key targets for the programme are young operators starting to drive machinery.

She said there is a "serious amount of technology" on all the newer equipment coming out, with machines "much larger than they were years ago", as she highlighted the need for modern training.

"You need experienced people, and skilled people sitting on the seats," she told Agriland.

She said given the shortage of labour, contractors "don't have the time to train young people".

This training programme, developed by the FCI, is to be "80% practical, 20% theory".

'Skill, not speed'

She said one of key aims of the programme is safety - focusing on "skill, not speed".

The programme is currently being developed, with funding being provided by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Gleeson Hanrahan said she hopes for the course to be rolled out late next year, and the FCI is working with the Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board on it.

She said those who complete the course, expected to take place over a number of days, will receive qualification at the end.

Proposal

Earlier this year, the FCI had confirmed it submitted proposals under the 2025 Open Call for Farmer Safety, Health and Wellbeing Projects.

One of the FCI's proposals was for the development of this modern tractor and implement safety course.

"As agricultural machinery continues to change with advanced technologies, so too must the training provided to those who operate it," the FCI said.

The FCI proposed that the new course would focus on safe and confident operation of the latest tractor models and precision equipment, road and off-road driving techniques, hazard awareness, and use of GPS and automation features.

According to the FCI: "By ensuring that new entrants to the agricultural workforce are trained on equipment that reflects current industry standards, the proposal aims to significantly reduce accidents and improve long-term safety outcomes across Irish farms."

'Hugely important'

Speaking at the FCI conference, Minister of State at DAFM, Michael Healy-Rae welcomed the launch of the programme.

He said young people are vital to the contracting sector.

"With farm machinery getting bigger and better technology constantly evolving, training for agricultural contractors is hugely important and particularly for new, inexperienced machinery operators.

"Earlier this year, I was pleased to provide funding of over €57,000 for the FCI's training course, under the open call.

"I am confident this training course will deliver on its objective to equip learners with the knowledge and skills and competence," Minister Healy-Rae said.

He added that this training will also help to attract new entrants to the sector.

Challenges for contractors

Gleeson Hanrahan said that the value of agricultural contractors to farmers is "second to none".

Among the key challenges for contractors are the weather, and "calendar farming" with a "lot of constraints and pressures" caused by this.

She told Agriland that contractors also are challenged by the cost of machinery.

"We're seeking support from government for contractors," she said.

"It's vital for the production of food to have some supports to keep the contractor and the farmer on their premises and keep them working.

"With the extra costs with fuel, carbon tax, machinery, machinery repairs, this does need to be looked at and given some support."