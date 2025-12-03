Met Éireann: Autumn wettest of any season since 2022

The latest Seasonal Climate statement from Met Éireann found that autumn 2025 was the fourth wettest autumn in 85 years of records for Ireland, and the wettest of any season since autumn 2022.

Autumn 2025 was also the fifth consecutive season to see warmer than average temperatures.

This means 17 of the last 18 seasons saw temperatures above the most recent 30-year long term average (LTA).

According to Met Éireann, autumn 2025 was mild, after a cool September, and very wet.

September: Cool and wet

The month of September was relatively cool and wet, with Ireland often situated on the northern side of the jet stream in polar maritime air masses.

Met Éireann also said that Atlantic low pressure dominated the first two thirds of the month, while high pressure took control for the final third.

October: Storm Amy

The following month was mild, dull and wet.

The beginning of October was dominated by an atmospheric river originating from the Caribbean, which brought widespread heavy rain along with the first named storm of the season, Storm Amy.

This storm brought the windiest period of the season as it passed close to the northwest coast of Ireland.

For the middle of October, a cloudy high pressure system became established over the country.

Atlantic low pressure took control again for the final third of the month.

November: Mild and wet

Last month was mild and wet overall.

The first half was very mild, with low pressure often situated to the south-west of Ireland pushing warm tropical maritime airmasses over the country.

One such system, Storm Claudia, stalled to the south-west of Ireland and steered numerous active weather fronts northwards across the country.

The coldest period of the season was just after mid-November, Met Éireann said.

Rainfall: Above average everywhere

All seasonal rainfall totals across the country were above their 1991-2020 LTA.

Percentage of seasonal rainfall values ranged from 104% (384.6mm) at Belmullet, Co. Mayo to 163% (531.4mm) at Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford.

The number of rain days ranged from 59 days at Roches Point, Co. Cork to 75 days at both Newport, Co. Mayo and Knock Airport, Co. Mayo.

It was the wettest autumn on record at three stations.

These were Sherkin Island, Co. Cork with 502.3mm, Mount Dillon, Co. Roscommon with 438.7mm, and Gurteen, Co. Tipperary with 382.3mm.

It was the wettest November since 1980 at Athenry, Co. Galway and the wettest since 2011 at three stations.

Temperature: Above average everywhere

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their LTA for the season.

The season’s lowest temperatures were recorded on November 21, with the lowest air minimum of -4.5 °C reported at Mount Dillon, Co. Roscommon and the lowest grass minimum of -8.6 °C reported at Markree, Co. Sligo.

The highest maximum of 20.9°C was recorded at both Shannon Airport, Co. Clare on September 9, and Oak Park, Co. Carlow on September 17.

All stations reported ground frost during the season. More than half of stations reported air frost.

Sunshine: Varied

Sunshine values varied across the country.

Percentage of seasonal sunshine values ranged from 98% (291.0 hours) at Casement Aerodrome, Co. Dublin to 108% (297.4 hours) at Shannon Airport, Co. Clare.

Seasonal sunshine totals ranged from 218.1 hours (no LTA comparison*) at Malin Head, Co. Donegal to 314.3 hours at Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford.

The number of dull days ranged from 24 days at a few stations to 33 days at Valentia Observatory, Co. Kerry.

Wind: Violent storm winds and strong gales

Seasonal mean wind speeds ranged from 5.8 knots (10.7 km/h) at Moore Park, Co. Cork to 16.8 knots (31.1 km/h) at Mace Head, Co. Galway.

Gales were reported on the numerous days, with strong gales reported September 14 and 15; October 3, 4, and 30; and November 27.

Mean wind speeds reached storm force at three stations (Belmullet, Co. Mayo; Malin Head, Co. Donegal; and Mace Head, Co. Galway) on October 3 during Storm Amy; and at one station (Mace Head, Co. Galway) on October 4 during Storm Amy.

The number of days with gales ranged from zero days at a few stations to 17 days at Malin Head, Co. Donegal.

The number of days with 'up to strong' gales ranged from zero at a few stations to six days at Mace Head, Co. Galway.

Both the season’s highest gust and 10-minute mean wind speed were reported at Malin Head, Co. Donegal on October 3 during Storm Amy.

The highest gust was 80 knots (148km/h),while the season’s highest 10-minute mean wind speed was 60 knots (111km/h), according to Met Éireann.