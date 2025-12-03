Dairygold appoints Dunmanway dairy farmer to board

A dairy farmer, from Dunmanway in Co. Cork is set to join the Dairygold board in January, the co-op confirmed today (Wednesday, December 3).

Dónal O’Donovan was elected to the Dairygold's board of directors, following an election which took place in Coolcower, Macroom, Co. Cork today.

O'Donovan, a dairy farmer, from Dunmanway, Co. Cork, was elected to fill the mid Cork vacancy and will replace outgoing board director, Michael Murphy, who will retire from the Dairygold board and the elected representative structure on December, 31.

Dairygold's new board director, Dónal O’Donovan Source: Dairygold

O'Donovan will take up his new role on January 1, 2026.

The dairy farmer representing the Shounlaragh/Togher electoral group, was elected to the mid Cork regional committee in 2016 and has been a member of the general committee since 2020.

He has completed the Dairygold Member Upskilling Programme and is a former chair of west Cork county executive of the Irish Farmers Association and is a member of the Dunmanway Agricultural Show Society.

Last month the co-op also confirmed that Karen Sugrue Hennessy is set to join the Dairygold board of directors as an independent non-executive director.

Sugrue Hennessy, who was raised on a dairy farm in Co. Kilkenny, will take up her new role on the Dairygold board of directors from January 2026.

She is a chartered accountant by profession and chartered director and has more than 25 years’ experience in governance, finance, and strategic leadership.