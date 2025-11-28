SETU vet lecturer wins top presentation award at congress

Newly appointed lecturer in Small Animal Veterinary Medicine at South East Technological University (SETU), Dr. Emma Corbett-Coffey has won 'Best Presentation' at the Emergency and Critical Care (ECC) Congress.

The congress issued a call for general practice veterinarians and veterinary nurses to share frontline case reports that showcased real-world clinical decision-making and reflective practice.

From numerous submissions, five presentations were selected for the highly anticipated session, 'On the Frontline: ECC Case Reports by Vets and Nurses'.

Among those chosen was Dr. Corbett-Coffey ’s case report, 'Take my breath away - a pneumothorax story', which explored the management of an unusual case of pneumothorax caused by lung worm infestation.

Presented before a judging panel and a packed audience, her case stood out for its educational value and practical relevance, earning her the prize for Best Presentation.

SETU lecturer in Small Animal Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Emma Corbett-Coffey presenting at the Emergency and Critical Care (ECC) Congress

This achievement comes after her recent appointment as lecturer on the new Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine (MVB) programme at SETU.

“I’m delighted to have received the Best Presentation award at the ECC Congress. It’s a wonderful complement to my new role at SETU, where I’m proud to be contributing to the development of our veterinary medicine programme ahead of welcoming our first students in 2026,” Dr Corbett-Coffey said.

Vet journey

Emma Corbett-Coffey's journey in veterinary medicine began on her family’s dairy farm in Co. Waterford, where her interest in animal health first took root.

After graduating from University College Dublin (UCD) School of Veterinary Medicine in 2010, she gained extensive experience in mixed practice across the UK, Cork, and eventually Tipperary, where she advanced her clinical expertise.

She became an advanced practitioner in small animal surgery, earning her RCVS CertAVP from Liverpool University in 2016.

Within a busy Tipperary veterinary hospital, she served as clinical director and provided referral services in both soft-tissue and orthopaedic surgery.

Her clinical passions include wound reconstruction, ear disease, cruciate ligament disease, and surgical oncology.

Emma Corbett-Coffey is equally committed to interprofessional care of animals between vets, veterinary nurses and other paraprofessionals, providing an holistic approach to veterinary medicine and better outcomes in patients.

In her new academic role, she has been involved in shaping SETU’s new veterinary medicine programme.

Her work includes engagement with regulatory bodies and industry partners, promotional activities, curriculum design, and exploring new research avenues.

For Corbett-Coffey, contributing to the creation of one of Ireland’s newest veterinary medicine programmes carries personal significance: “It’s a privilege to be part of this historic moment, and as a proud Déise woman, I’m especially delighted that it’s happening here at SETU.”