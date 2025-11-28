Jobs: Sales and agri inspector roles available

There are currently some interesting jobs on offer in the agri-sector if you are considering a new challenge in your career.

Content creator

Green Acre Marketing is recruiting for a content creator.

Role responsibilities will include planning, creating, editing and publishing content across platforms along with drafting and distributing press releases, newsletters and written testimonials.

Applicants will ideally have a degree in communications, PR, marketing, media or similar with a passion for agriculture, along with previous experience in content creation, PR, social media, marketing or the agri sector.

This is a hybrid role, based three days per week in the Waterford office and two days remote, and occasional travel for shoots or events may be required.

Agriculture inspector

The Northern Ireland Civil Service is currently recruiting for roles.

It is seeking candidates for the role of agriculture inspector grade 1 - agriculture.

Successful candidates must be prepared to work in locations across Northern Ireland.

It is also recruiting for the role of agriculture inspector grade 1 - horticulture.

This post will be based at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise, Greenmount Campus, Co. Antrim.

Applications must be made for both roles by 12:00p.m on Friday, December 5.

The salary range for these roles is £61,673-£64,469.

Area sales manager

Amcor Agriculture is hiring an area sales manager for Ireland and Scotland.

Responsibilities will include growing existing accounts and opening new opportunities across your territory, and delivering engaging, practical training to improve product use, troubleshooting, and end-user satisfaction.

The successful candidate should bring proven sales success and relationship-building skills, ideally in agribusiness, a strong understanding of forage conservation systems and silage machinery, along with education in agricultural engineering, agricultural science or a related field.

Dairy herd manager

A herd manager is required for a progressive 300-cow dairy farm in Co. Kilkenny.

Experience is essential, and this is an ideal opportunity for someone looking to advance their knowledge/skillset before taking on their own opportunity.

The successful candidate will be offered an attractive package including accomodation and a good roster.