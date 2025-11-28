MLAs call for EU-UK talks to protect Northern Ireland’s animal health status

Momentum continues to build at Stormont surrounding the attainment of a workable animal health agreement involving London and Brussels.

Speaking after the most recent meeting of the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) Committee, Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson Declan McAleer MLA highlighted the urgent concerns over the supply of veterinary medicines.

The West Tyrone MLA said: "At the AERA Committee meeting, MLAs were briefed by the North of Ireland Veterinary Association on the pressures facing the supply of veterinary medicines into the North.

"What I heard was deeply concerning.

"Brexit has introduced major uncertainties, and veterinarians are not receiving the information they need to safeguard animal health.

''The lack of communication and available information is adding to the uncertainty and could lead to practices unknowingly running out of essential treatments - including vaccines - with real consequences for animal welfare.”

McAleer also highlighted concerns about how the supply chain difficulties could impact farmers financially.

''It is welcome that many products are now being rerouted through the south of Ireland to avoid new GB/NI batch testing requirements.

“However, concerns remain around pack sizes licensed only for the North, which may become more expensive and hit smaller farmers hardest.

''From 2026, new marketing authorisation and batch-testing rules will apply."

According to the AERA Committee vice chair, there is now a need for "clear guidance, direct communication with the veterinary profession, and urgent planning to avoid supply gaps".

He said: ''I am calling for continued, constructive negotiations between the EU, the British Government, and all key stakeholders to secure a practical, long-term solution that protects animal health and supports our farming and veterinary sectors.''

UK-EU veterinary agreement

McAleer has already welcomed the establishment a veterinary agreement between the EU and the UK, aimed at securing the supply of veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland.

The Sinn Féin politician confirmed that new schemes will be established to support this process.

He explained: "I welcome that an agreement has finally been reached which resolves the veterinary medicine supply concerns caused by Brexit.

"Sinn Féin has consistently urged both sides to negotiate in good faith to find practical solutions that protect animal health and welfare, as well as other associated issues.

"The recent reset in relations between the EU and the British government, which has reversed some of the worst impacts of Brexit, is a positive step forward," the AERA Committee vice chair added.