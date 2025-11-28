Farm owners 'don’t want land annexed off’ for greenways - farmer

Louth County Council has announced a new Cooley greenway route, but tensions have not eased over the proposed project.

Matthew McGreehan is a farmer in the Cooley mountains and a member of the sheep committee on the IFA.

He’s also an objector to the proposed greenway.

“I’m totally against the compulsory purchase of land,” he told Agriland.

“I’m against farmers’ land being taken off them under the heading of CPO [compulsory purchase orders] for use as inessential infrastructure.

“It’s obvious what’s wrong – if the state comes in and says they’re taking the land, that’s a step too far.

“Many farmers are small family farms. It’s more land we need, not less.”

Precedent

Some objectors to greenways, including McGreehan, believe that the impact goes beyond the area where they are built.

He maintains that it impacts “the whole country”.

“If they get away with it here, and the other proposed places, we won’t have property rights that generations have fought for, and to own our land,” he said.

“It’s a policy – if they’re on state land or the property owner agrees to let a greenway go through, that’s fine.

"I wouldn’t like to see it because I’m a farmer, because you can’t farm on them.

“It’s going to leave a bad taste in farmers’ mouths and it’s going to cause conflict between the farming and tourism community.

“Farmers don’t want to see land being annexed off. I don’t know what the authorities are thinking of, [thinking] people would just accept it."

McGreehan said it should not be a policy to use CPOs for greenways.

"I don’t believe a CPO being used for this purpose is a good law," he said.

“I know it's policy, but there has to be a step back and rethink on how to deliver these projects.”

Right to reply

The website for Dundalk Carlingford Greenway lists opportunities to reply and for locals to have their voices heard.

“The feedback received during Public Consultation No. 3 will help to inform the finalisation of the Preferred Option (PO), as part of Phase 2 (Option Selection),” according to the website..

“All feedback received during Public Consultation No. 3 will be carefully reviewed by the Project Team and any necessary improvements made.”

The new proposed greenway route map

However, some protestors have expressed doubt in the process.

“I have no faith in that process of going in there,” said McGreehan.

“It’s a waste of time. They’re gung ho on delivering this. It’s disappointing to take this stance.

“Some people don’t understand. it’s our livelihood, our family and country’s heritage. It’s deep.

“It’s not just a wee strip of ground through a field.”

No relief

Despite the fact that McGreehan’s own land is not part of the new proposed route, he still does not approve.

“The proposed route doesn’t go through my land, but I don’t feel any glee or relief because this effects every landowner in the country if this is forced through," he explained.

At present, McGreehan doesn’t see a solution.

“Too much trust has been broken,” he said.

“We learned from other parts of the country too, what didn’t materialise, and what people were promised, and then they didn’t materialise.”

Public consultation

Public Consultation No. 3 (Emerging Preferred Route Corridor) on the Cooley Peninsula greenway is now live.

If members of the public would like to discuss any aspects of the emerging Preferred Route Corridor, the following communication channels will be available during the public consultation:

​Telephone : Between 9:30am to 5:00pm, Monday to Friday;

Between 9:30am to 5:00pm, Monday to Friday; Online Meetings: Available on request;

In-person Meetings: For those who specifically wish to meet with the project team, in-person meetings can be facilitated. Group attendees will be limited to a maximum of four individuals per group;

​Public display: Public consultation material is available to view online on the project website.

​Contact details can be found on the Dundalk Bay to Carlingford Greenway website.

​The closing date for submissions is January 23, 2026.