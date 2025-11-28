Mart Report: Top prices from Kanturk Mart Fatstock Sale

Kanturk Mart in Co. Cork hosted its annual fatstock show and sale earlier this week.

Kanturk Mart's Finbarr Taylor said that over 430 cattle passed over the scales on Tuesday (November 25), with approximately 150 cattle entered in the fatstock section.

"It was a busy day at the mart with a strong trade throughout," he said.

The Supreme Champion of the pre-sale show was a Belgian Blue heifer owned by Mervyn Busteed. Weighing 780kg, this heifer sold for €4,850.

The Reserve Champion title went the way of a Limousin bullock owned by Denis O'Connor. Weighing 770kg, this bullock sold for €4,250.

The 'Duhallow Butcher Heifer'winner weighed 535kg and sold for €2,200. This entry was owned by Jim and Joanne McMahon.

The Best Beef Bullock title went to a Limousin steer weighing 885kg that sold for €4,350 and was owned by David Murphy.

Murphy also took the Best Beef Cow title for his Limousin cow weighing 990kg that sold for €4,550.

The Best Friesian Cow title went to an entry from Jim and Joanne McMahon. Weighing an impressive 890kg, the Friesian cull cow sold for €3,350.

The Best Home-Bred Animal from a Munster A.I. Bull was a 620kg Belgian Blue bullock that sold for €3,050.

The Best-Bred Animal from a Dairy Herd title was awarded to an entry from Simon Murphy. His Hereford bullock weighed 585kg and sold for €2,160.

Moses Roche won the prize for the Best Pen of Cattle. His pen of impressive Charolais bullocks had an average weight of 785kg and sold for €3,700.

The Best Pen of Angus heifers was owned by Adrian O'Connor. With an average weight of 505kg, the heifers sold for €2,000/head.

The Best Pen of Hereford Heifers and Best Pen of Hereford Bullocks were both exhibited by Kevin and Edel O'Sullivan.

These heifers weighed 675kg and sold for €2,540, while the bullocks weighed 655kg and made €2,560.

Finally, the Best Pen of Angus bullocks was owned by Jeremiah Twomey. These had an average weight of 666kg and sold for €2,650/head.

Kanturk Mart's Finbarr Taylor congratulated all exhibitors on "the exceptional quality of cattle presented" and wished all buyers the best of luck with their purchases.