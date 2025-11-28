BirdWatch Ireland calls on public to take part in new garden bird survey

BirdWatch Ireland is calling on people across the country to help monitor the health of the country’s bird populations by counting the birds visiting their garden this winter.

The Irish Garden Bird Survey, which is Ireland’s longest running and most popular ‘citizen science’ survey, will commence on Monday (December 1) and run until the end of February.

Taking part in the survey is free and simple, yet has a massive impact, as all participants contribute to a body of data that helps to inform monitoring and research into bird populations and environmental change.

The survey is open to all, from individuals and families to schools and nursing homes. People can participate regardless of the size of their gardens.

37 years of bird surveys

Last winter saw 1,638 gardens take part, which was the greatest number since the 2020 Covid lockdown, and BirdWatch Ireland is urging people to surpass that record.

In winter of 2024/2025, the percentage of gardens visited by the top 10 species stayed roughly the same as in the previous three winters.

The robin remained on top as the most commonly recorded garden bird (in 95% of gardens across Ireland), followed closely by the blackbird (94%), and the blue tit (89%).

Dr. Andrew Kelly, CEO of BirdWatch Ireland, said: “All of us at BirdWatch Ireland are truly grateful to everyone who has contributed their sightings to our annual Irish Garden Bird Survey, be it last winter or at any time over the past 37 years.

“Their generosity and commitment have provided us with an unparalleled insight into the fortunes of Ireland’s best-loved birds, allowing us to track their ups and downs from year to year and even from decade to decade.

“It’s an invaluable resource that underpins our vital work as a charity to protect Ireland’s wild birds and their habitats.”

Bird flu

While bird flu is currently a concern, BirdWatch Ireland would like to reassure people that the risk of this disease hitting garden birds is low.

Aisling Kinsella, coordinator of the Irish Garden Bird Survey said: “I understand that people are worried for the birds, and potentially for themselves, but it is highly unlikely that your garden birds will be carrying bird flu.

“If you see a sick bird in your garden, chances are it is suffering from trichomoniasis, which is harmless to humans, rather than bird flu.

“Ensuring that garden feeders are cleaned frequently and thoroughly is key to helping to limit the spread of this disease.

“Our Irish Garden Bird Survey form has a section for you to record sick and dead birds and I would encourage people to fill this out, if at all possible.

Kinsella added that the BirdWatch Ireland website also has guidance on what to do if you see a sick or dead bird in your garden.