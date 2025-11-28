Who are the 2025 CellCheck award winners?

It was a roll call of some of the top 500 dairy farms at the Animal Health Ireland (AHI) annual CellCheck awards last night (Thursday, November 27) in the Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare.

The aim of the CellCheck awards is to recognise dairy farmers who maintained a consistently low somatic cell count (SCC) for the 2024 supply year, promoting excellence in herd health.

The CellCheck programme -which is coordinated by AHI - aims to achieve healthier and more productive herds across the country.

CellCheck

AHI chair, James Lynch told the audience at the event that the evening was dedicated to Irish farmers and their achievements.

He said Irish dairy farming is 'an industry that is the envy of the world'.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon also praised the work of dairy farmers across the country.

Minister Heydon said it was great to celebrate the excellence of Irish dairy and highlighted that Irish farmers are raising standards and also constantly striving for continuous improvement in the sector.

Separately the chair of FBD Holdings plc - who sponsor the awards - Jim Bergin, also paid tribute to the work of farmers across the country.

SCC

In 2024, the SCC across the Irish dairy sector was averaged at 173,000 cells/mL, a reduction of almost 100,000 cells/mL since the CellCheck Programme was launched, AHI has outlined.

According to AHI this has resulted in reduced antimicrobial usage and reduced agri-emissions, while simultaneously improving farm profitability.

Latest research indicates that effective mastitis control can increase a dairy farmer's net profitability by at least 1 c/L.

Last night each of the 15 winning processors had one CellCheck Champion identified.

Each participating co-op's CellCheck Champion included:

Arrabawn Tipperary: Joe and Mary Hayes;

Aurivo: James Garrivan;

Bandon: Michael, Pat and Ciaran Crowley;

Barryroe: Máire Keohane;

Boherbue: Eoin and Mary O'Riordan;

Centenary Thurles: John and David Fitzpatrick;

Dairygold: Sean Kelleher;

Drinagh: Donal and Mary Hayes;

Kerry Dairy Ireland: John and Brendan Collins;

Lakeland: Óisin and Eamon Gallen;

Lee Strand: John Shanahan;

Lisavaird: Stephen Buttimer;

North Cork Creameries: John Stack;

Strathroy: Ibar Cousins;

Tírlan: Owen Talbot.

Finola McCoy accepting her award

One other special award last night went to Finola McCoy was also recognised for her service to the CellCheck programme following 15 years with AHI.