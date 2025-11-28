Weekend weather: Hail and isolated thunderstorms possible

Met Éireann has forecast changeable and unsettled weather conditions over the weekend.

It will be a blustery day today (Friday, November 28) with widespread showers, turning heavy at times with the possibility of hail and isolated thunderstorms.

Showers will continue through the afternoon, merging into longer spells of rain for parts of the north and northwest where it will also stay cloudy.

However, brighter spells will have a chance to break through elsewhere for a time, Met Éireann said.

It will be cool today with highs of just 7° to 10° in moderate to fresh and gusty south west winds, and gales on the coast.

Tonight will be similar with scattered showers for most, with some turning heavy at times with the chance of isolated hail and thunder.

Later overnight, more persistent rain will spread over parts of the north and west for a time.

There will be lowest temperatures of 0° to 4° with a chance of frost developing too, in mostly light or variable winds.

Saturday weather

Saturday will start off cloudy in the morning with scattered showers feeding down from the north, turning heavy at times with the chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms possible.

Brighter spells will develop later on in the day towards the early evening with drier spells developing.

Come nightfall, showers will start to move in from the west.

It will be another cold day with highs of just 5° to 9° in light to moderate north to north west winds, fresh at times in the south west.

It will continue to be a cold night with scattered showers in parts of the north and west early but staying mostly dry and clear elsewhere.

There will be lowest overnight temperatures of -2° to 2°, with frost and icy patches possible, in light westerly or variable winds.

Sunday

Sunday will be cold and frosty to start, with some winter sunshine in the morning.

Cloud will build from the west early and gradually spread eastwards with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

There will be highs of 4° to 8° in light to moderate southerly winds.

Early on in the night will start off cloudy and wet as that rain continues to clear eastwards.

A clearance will follow in behind, with cloudy conditions lingering in the north and south.

Scattered showers will mainly affect southern counties overnight, before merging into longer spells of rain towards morning and spreading northward.

There will be lowest temperatures of 2° to 6°, coldest under clear skies in light to moderate southerly winds.

Monday

Monday will be wet and cloudy to start, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle clearing eastwards early on.

Showers will follow in behind, some heavy at times.

There will be brighter spells at times too, the best of which will be in the south east.

There will be highs of 8° to 12° in light to moderate southerly winds, which will veer westerly and strengthen fresh to strong at times near southern coasts.

Next week is expected to remain unsettled with low pressure systems from the Atlantic driving weather patterns.