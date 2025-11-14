Greenway CPO process marked by ‘coercive strong-arm practices’ - Collins

Leader of Independent Ireland Michael Collins has spoken out against what he describes as the “coordinated campaign of coercion, both subtle and explicit, that is actively undermining the financial viability of farmland” when it comes to greenway compulsory purchase order (CPO) processes.

This is in “areas across the country that have been designated by Transport Infrastructure Ireland [TII] as potential compulsory purchase order [CPO] sites for the development of greenways and active travel infrastructure”.

The Cork South-West TD confronted TII representatives on the issues during the agency’s appearance before the Oireachtas Transport Committee.

Deputy Collins added: “The entire process has been one mired in implicitly aggressive tactics where the mental health and the financial concerns of impacted farmers and landowners were an afterthought at best.

“The stakeholders I spoke to in committee from the National Greenway Action Association have been broken by the relentless pursuit of their land by TII for greenway and active travel options.

“It is an indictment of the massive levels of power imbalances that continue to exist and that are hidden behind consultations which are in reality nothing more than a pretence,” he added.

‘Severing of active farmland’

“TII must understand that it cannot continue to stand over and legitimise a process that is flawed beyond repair,” Deputy Collins added.

"We all support greenways, but we only support their development where they can be delivered in circumstances that do not result in the severing of active farmland and the ruin of farm children’s inheritance.

“If TII had any interest in proceeding respectfully and constructively they would have looked to the Beara Way and the Sheep’s Head Way as a model of that kind of community engagement, but as confirmed to me in Committee, they have chosen not to do so.”

In response to the claims by Deputy Collins, a spokesperson for TII stated: “TII, with our local authority partners, will continue to engage constructively in providing a thorough understanding of all the concerns, and address as many of them as possible as we move forward in progressing the greenway programmes."