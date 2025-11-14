Watch: Heydon opens €12.7m research centre at Johnstown Castle

Minister for Food, Agriculture, and the Marine, Martin Heydon has today (Friday, November 14) opened the Teagasc National Agricultural Sustainability Research and Innovation Centre (NASRIC), at Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford.

Speaking at the event Teagasc Director, Prof. Frank O'Mara said: “Research at Teagasc Johnstown Castle has long been synonymous with soil science and environmental research and the expansion of research laboratories with NASRIC builds on that proud heritage.

"These facilities will expand capacity in research and innovation at Teagasc and enhance the Teagasc Climate Centre’s research and innovation activities in support of meeting sectoral targets around climate and biodiversity.”

Opening the research centre, Minster Heydon highlighted that the investment in this facility at Teagasc demonstrated Ireland’s leadership in science-based solutions for sustainable agriculture.

He said: "The work carried out here will be critical in helping our farmers produce high-quality food while protecting our natural resources and meeting climate targets.”

Teagasc

Agriland spoke to Dr. David Wall, head of enterprise at Teagasc Johnstown Castle to find out how this facility will help shape the future of agriculture in Ireland.

He explained: "Our mission is to identify the new management practices that will be used out on farm in the future.

"The climate is changing somewhat, we have other challenges in terms of biodiversity issues, water quality as we've talked about, greenhouse gases etc.

"So we'll first and foremost bring those challenges into the lab, develop and identify what needs to change, and then we'll take that back out to the research centre and test them on farm.

"To make sure it's fit for purpose for farmers and on a day-to-day basis."

Research

Set within the Johnstown Castle campus, the 2000m² state-of-the-art laboratories represent a significant national investment of €12.7 million.

According to Teagasc, this centre shows a strong commitment to improving the sustainability of the Irish agriculture, and builds on decades of research conducted at Teagasc, Johnstown Castle.

Reflecting on the significance for Johnstown Castle, head of the Teagasc Environment, Soils and Land Use Department, Dr. Karen Daly said: "Today represents an investment in people and collaboration and will enhance the ability of research and technical staff at Johnstown Castle to continue to deliver excellence in their work for Teagasc.’’