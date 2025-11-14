Inishturk Island gets first-ever shared tractor

Inishturk is a small Atlantic island lying 14km off the Mayo coast. In times past, some homes had their own tractors, but in recent years islanders had no shared vehicle to support the steep roads and challenging terrain.

That changed this autumn, thanks to a community-led project turning a long-recognised need into practical reality.

Transport and logistics on islands are unlike anywhere else in Ireland — every delivery depends on weather, tides, and the limited number of vehicles available.

When the Department of Rural and Community Development, under the CLÁR Programme 'Our Living Islands' Measure, invited applications for small-scale transport and infrastructure improvements, the people of Inishturk saw the opportunity to bridge a long-standing gap.

Led by Inishturk Community Club CLG, the island’s development organisation, the project secured funding for a shared community tractor to support essential works, deliveries and maintenance — from moving supplies up steep island roads to assisting with community repairs and seasonal needs.

Island development manager, Sinéad Cahalan said: “It wasn’t about campaigning for a tractor.

“It was about finding a safe, sensible way to make daily life easier for everyone.”

The project is a local example of national policy in action — delivering on the vision of the Our Living Islands National Islands Policy (2023–2033) and its Action Plan 2023–2026, as well as the government’s broader Our Rural Future (2021–2025) strategy, all aimed at strengthening rural and island communities.

Uses for the tractor

The new tractor is already proving itself essential. It is designed to support everyday needs — fuel deliveries, building materials, firewood, community maintenance, and seasonal transport challenges.

For many residents, simple deliveries can be physically demanding, often involving lifting heavy loads up narrow, steep roads.

Speaking to Agriland, local resident Anne Alice O’Toole shared her experience: “They brought up a pallet of firewood for me first thing this morning. It’s in the shed now — and we didn’t have to lay a hand on it!”

That small change, she noted, makes a significant difference, especially for older residents.

Under the new system, bookings are managed through the Inishturk Development Office, with deliveries grouped to maximise efficiency and safety.

Only trained and authorised personnel will operate the tractor.

The tractor also supports wider community projects — from clearing storm debris to transporting materials for improvement works.

Community centre

The tractor’s impact extends beyond households.

Community Centre manager, Bríd Heanue said: “For us, it’s about general life on the island, not just farming.

“So many projects here are community-owned or community-led. The community centre — which has the island’s only pub, restaurant and shop — is 1.2km up from the harbour on a very steep hill.

"Before, all our supplies had to come in through the harbour and be packed into jeeps or cars, often in multiple runs.

“Now one pallet goes on the tractor and it’s up the hill in a few minutes. It’s simpler, safer and a huge help to everyone involved.”

A farmer’s view

Local farmer Gus O’Toole says the tractor is already living up to expectations. “It might seem like a small thing to people on the mainland, but on an island like this, it’ll make a big difference,” he said.

“Moving feed, firewood, fencing, or just getting heavy stuff off the pier and into farmyards — it saves a lot of time and back strain. Everyone will benefit from it.”

The tractor

The island’s new machine is a 2017 Case Farmall 95A, equipped with a second-hand loader with hydraulic joystick, pallet tines and a 5ft bucket.

It was funded 90% by the government under CLÁR’s Island Measure, and 10% by the island community.

“It’s community-led, community-used, and community-proud,” Cahalan added.

"One small piece of equipment — but it symbolises the bigger shift we’re trying to build - shared infrastructure that keeps island life practical, safe and sustainable.”