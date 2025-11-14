4% increase in reports of dogs worrying livestock in 2024

2024 saw a 4% increase in the number of livestock worrying incidents reported to local authorities, new figures show.

Sheep worrying, threats to livestock and related matters continue to be of significant concern amongst farming and rural communities, according to the 2024 Local Authority Control of Dogs Statistics Report.

The number of animals attacked, and number of animals maimed, killed, or put down as a result of attacks is also increasing, the report warned.

There were 287 incidences of livestock worrying reported last year.

This is up from 276 in 2023, and 268 in 2022.

Source: Local Authority Control of Dogs Statistics Report 2024

193 of the incidents in 2024 involved sheep, while 45 involved cattle and 28 involved poultry.

In 2024 there were 2,077 animals attacked by dogs, 1,592 of those being sheep.

618 animals were maimed, killed or put down as a result of dog attacks, 494 being sheep.

Livestock worrying figures were first compiled in 2019.

The figures do not take account of incidents not reported to local authorities.

"The overall trend in number of incidents being reported to local authorities has increased since data collection began," the report said.

"Sheep continue to be the primary animals affected by attacks from out of control dogs."

Dog licences and microchipping

According to the report, 2024 saw the number of individual dog licences issued grow to over 200,000 for the first time in four years.

Following a drop in the number of lifetime licences issued in 2022 and 2023, thenumber of lifetime licences issued in 2024 returned to growth.

Cork County Council continues to be the local authority with the highest volume of licences issued nationally.

The Microchipping of Dogs Regulations, 2015 detail that it is a legal requirement that all dogs born after March 31, 2016 must be microchipped and the microchip must be registered on an approved database.

34% of dogs entering local authority pounds in 2024 were microchipped. A further 3% were microchipped, but the microchip was not registered on an approved database.

The report said there is a need going forward for additional focus on areas such as microchipping and payment of on-the-spot fines.

In 2022, the statistics on aggressive behaviour / dog attacks on people reported to local authorities were compiled for the first time.

In 2024, there were 1,194 incidences of aggressive dog behaviour reported to local authorities, a decrease from 1,383 in 2023.

405 people were physically injured, a decrease from 442 in 2023.

Transfer of dog control responsibility

The report highlights that in line with the programme for government commitment, the transfer of the dog control functions in 2025 will "address the current disjointed approach to dog control issues" by ensuring all legislation and policy rests with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The dog control functions that were the responsibility of the Minister for Rural and Community Development, and the Gaeltacht have been transferred.

Under the Control of Dogs Act 1986, local authorities have responsibility for all operational activities.

They have the power to appoint dog wardens, provide dog shelters, seize dogs, impose on-the-spot fines and take court proceedings against owners.