NI feed tech wins UK Dairy Carbon Network challenge

Fermentrics (UK) Ltd., based in Northern Ireland, has won the UK Dairy Carbon Network 2025 measurement technology competition.

The award recognises the company’s innovative approach to measuring and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on dairy farms.

The UK Dairy Carbon Network is working with over 50 dairy farms across the UK to put practical, farm-ready solutions for reducing GHG emissions into action.

Led by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) and funded by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), the project is driven by a UK-wide consortium of research institutions and industry organisations.

Winning feed tech

Fermentrics has provided precision feed analysis services to the UK’s livestock farming sectors for a number of years.

The company’s winning technology, Fermentrics Carbon, enables on-farm and in-lab measurement of methane emissions in Total Mixed Ration (TMR) samples, giving farmers and their nutritionists real-time data to optimise feed strategies.

This insight helps reduce GHG emissions while improving milk yields and feed efficiency.

In recognition of its practical and scalable approach, Fermentrics (UK) Ltd., will now receive a £5,000 prize to support further development and implementation of the technology.

Fermentics UK director, Dr. Keith Agnew

Paddy Tarbuck, who leads the UK Dairy Carbon Network’s Mitigations, Measurement and Proxy Centre, said: “Fermentrics Carbon delivers data farmers can use immediately to cut GHG emissions, improve feed efficiency, and boost herd performance.

"This kind of innovation can drive real progress in achieving beneficial environmental outcomes."

The UK Dairy Carbon Network’s Technology Competition was designed to identify practical, deployable tools that can make a measurable difference to on-farm decision-making.

Entries were evaluated on innovation, practicality, scalability, and relevance to dairy farming.

While all submissions provided strong data collection and monitoring approaches, Fermentrics Carbon stood out for its direct relevance to farm operations and its clear pathway to reducing emissions at source.

The technology also shows promise for wider application across other ruminant livestock sectors, broadening its potential impact within the agricultural industry.

Fermentrics (UK) Ltd. director, Dr. Keith Agnew, commented: “We’re delighted to receive this recognition from the UK Dairy Carbon Network.

“Our goal is to provide farmers with practical tools that turn data into action to support more efficient, productive and lower-carbon dairy systems.”

The UK Dairy Carbon Network continues to invite technology providers, innovators, and entrepreneurs to collaborate in developing scalable solutions that reduce GHG emissions on dairy farms.