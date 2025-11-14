Storm Claudia: Farmers advised to move livestock to higher ground

Farmers have been advised to move livestock and machinery to higher ground, where possible, ahead of Storm Claudia.

The weather front is forecast to travel north over southern and eastern parts of Ireland, bringing a lot of rain in Leinster and Munster.

Met Éireann has updated its Status Orange rainfall warning for Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow which will now be in place from 12:00p.m today (Friday, November 14) until 8:00a.m tomorrow.

The national forecaster said there will be significant rainfall accumulations in these counties, especially on high ground and exposed areas, which will bring a risk of flooding and hazardous travelling conditions.

Storm Claudia

A Status Yellow rain warning will also be in place from 9:00a.m today until 9:00a.m on Saturday.

This warning applies to counties Carlow; Dublin; Kildare; Kilkenny; Louth; Meath; Wexford; Wicklow; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; Tipperary and Waterford.

There will be a risk of flooding as the heavy and persistent rain falls on already saturated ground. Difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility is also expected in these areas.

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Dublin; Louth; Meath; Wexford and Wicklow from 12:00p.m today until 4:00a.m on Saturday.

Farmers

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has advised farmers in areas affected by the weather warnings to take action.

The department said that livestock, machinery and vehicles should be moved to higher ground before flooding arrives, where it is possible and safe to do so.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) in Wicklow and Wexford is also advising farmers to move livestock and machinery away from river basins, particularly around the Avonmore River and the River Slaney.

Safety

Selena McKenzie, chair of Wicklow IFA, told Agriland that rain has already begun to fall in the county.

"We're very concerned about the high level of rainfall up on the uplands, and that it will flow very fast down and river and streams will rise very quick.

"We're advising animals to be moved from lower lying ground that are bordering streams and rivers," she said.

McKenzie said that the arrival of Storm Claudia is a cause for concern as ground is already quite saturated in places.

She stressed that the most important thing was that farmers stay safe during the storm.

"Close up all doors, you don't want anything swinging with the wind. This rain is coming with a lot of wind as well, but paramountly keep yourself safe, you're the heart of the farm," she said.

Tom Doyle, chair of Wexford IFA, said that there is already a small amount of flooding in the county ahead of Storm Claudia.

"If there's a big lot of rain comes, which seems likely, then inevitably, there will be considerable flooding in certain areas adjacent to rivers.

"It will be important that people take whatever precautions they can or whatever measures they can to ensure that they minimise any likely losses of livestock or machinery.

"If there is livestock in an area which is possibly susceptible to flooding, then it would be absolutely essential to move them, if possible, in advance of the heavy rain which seems to be coming during the day and the night," he said.

The Wexford IFA chair also emphasised the importance of safety for farmers and their families ahead of the storm.

"That's the absolute priority to protect themselves, but insofar as possible, to try and ensure that they are prepared, in as much as you can be, to avoid any damage by potential flooding," he said.