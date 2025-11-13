‘Rural housing must form part of the solution’ - Boyhan

Senator Victor Boyhan said he was disappointed that there is no clarity on Rural Housing Guidelines, which he expected would be addressed in the national housing policy.

Senator Boyhan told Agriland that he expected one-off Rural Housing objectives to be included in the National Housing Plan.

“Rural communities expected housing activation measures to be part of a suite of housing options to be included in the new National Housing Plan, but instead have received a loose commitment to have a ‘National Planning Statement’ address the issue sometime in the future,” he said.

“Clearly one-off rural housing on family-owned land or farm homesteads are not getting the attention it deserves in this plan,” he added.

Public consultation

Senator Boyhan said he will “continue to highlight the important need for rural housing planning guidelines which should be finalised, published and put out for public consultation.”

“Farmers, landowners and rural communities want to see a degree of certainty on the right to build a new home in rural areas based of course on the principles of need, proper planning and sustainable development and regulation."

Debate

In Seanad Éireann, Senator Boyhan called for a debate on the government’s National Housing Plan.

Senator Boyhan said that farmers expected new guidelines to state clearly that those who have a need to build their own home in rural Ireland will be permitted to do so if the applicant can demonstrate that they have a clear economic or social need to reside in their rural community.

“Rural housing must form part of the solution to increase new homes and support rural community development in any plan to increase housing options for all," Senator Boyhan said.

Earlier in the week, the government announced a new housing plan 'Delivering Homes, Building Communities', which pledged a minimum of 300,000 new homes built by 2030.