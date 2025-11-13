Gardaí investigate 'unauthorised taking' of digger in Co. Longford

Gardaí are investigating what they said was the "unauthorised taking" of Hitachi digger in Co. Longford last night (Wednesday, November 12).

According to An Garda Síochána, the digger was taken from the Upper Ferfad area of Longford sometime between 9:30p.m and 10:30p.m.

An Garda Síochána said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Separately, in a post on social media An Garda Síochána Kildare said while on patrol in Rathangan, gardaí observed a jeep towing a trailer that had no registration plate, and whose indicators and brake lights were not functioning correctly.

A fixed charge notice (FCN) of €120 was issued, and the trailer was taken out of service pending repairs, according to An Garda Síochána Kildare.

Jeep and trailer stopped by An Garda Síochána Kildare. Source: An Garda Síochána Kildare Facebook

In the post on Facebook Kildare gardaí issued a reminder that all trailers must be fully road compliant, just like any other vehicle on our roads.

An Garda Síochána Kildare said: "Think road safety - make sure your trailer is properly maintained before travelling."

Gardaí

Elsewhere in Co. Monaghan, gardaí are investigating what they said was the "unauthorised taking" of a tractor.

Gardaí said they attended the scene of the incident following reports that a tractor had been taken from a location in the area of Tydavnet, a village in the north of the county, close to the border.

Gardaí said the incident occurred sometime over the course of Thursday (November 6) and Friday (November 7).

An investigation into the incident is currently being carried out.

A post has been circulated on social media in an effort to locate the stolen tractor.

The post said that a Fiat 88-94 tractor was stolen between the hours of 7:00p.m on Thursday , and 7:00a.m Friday.

The post also said that the tractor was stolen from a location near the townlands of Golan and Knocknagrave (which are a short distance from Tydavnet) along the main road from Monaghan town to Clogher in Co. Tyrone.

The social media post asked anyone in the area who may have CCTV to check their cameras for any suspicious movements during the hours in question.