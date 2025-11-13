€230m to be invested in rural water infrastructure

An investment of €230 million is to be made in "rural water infrastructure" under the government's revised National Development Plan (NDP) released today (Thursday, November 13).

According to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD the revised NDP allocations include a total investment of €12.2 billion in the water sector.

Of this funding, 95% will be allocated to Uisce Éireann.

Minister Browne said that, in tandem with the investment in Ireland’s national water infrastructure managed by Uisce Éireann, “the broader funding under this plan will play a huge role in supporting our rural communities”.

He said: “I particularly welcome the €230 million that will be invested under this sectoral plan in rural water infrastructure.

“This funding will underpin the provision of safe and secure water services to rural areas that do not have access to Uisce Éireann services.”

Water quality

The NPD review also contains specific funding in the plan ring fenced for water quality.

Minister Browne said: “The government is committed to improving and maintaining water quality in rivers, lakes and coastal waters.

“Under this plan, €306 million has been set aside to scale up and enhance targeted initiatives such as the Farming for Water European Innovation Partnership (EIP); urban nature based solution projects to manage surface water drainage; and the barrier mitigation programme to improve river habitats.”

He added: “All of these initiatives, backed up by strong investment from the Government through this sectoral plan, will improve water quality in our rivers and lakes, strengthen habitats, and help entire ecosystems to thrive.”

Rural water services

The NPD funding of €230 million to provide water services where Uisce Éireann does not provide them will be primarily invested to to support group water schemes, which service about 6% of households.

The Multi-Annual Rural Water Programme (MARWP) is the primary funding vehicle to support capital investment by group water schemes.

There is currently in the region of 650 individual rural water and legacy environmental projects supported by funding.