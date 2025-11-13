240 Ballyhaise graduates receive certificates at Cavan ceremony

Some 240 graduating students of Teagasc Ballyhaise Agricultural College have received their certificates and awards at a ceremony in Co. Cavan.

The college celebrated the achievements of the graduates with the presentations at the Cavan Crystal Hotel.

The group of graduates included full-time learners alongside part-time evening class and distance education graduates, completing level 5 and level 6 certificates across dairy, drystock, mechanisation and forestry.

The ceremony was attended by Niamh Smyth, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with responsibility for trade promotion, artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

She congratulated the graduates and "highlighted the importance of digital skills and innovation for the future of Irish agriculture".

Principal at Teagasc Ballyhaise Agricultural College, John Kelly, congratulated the students and acknowledged the broad community that supports Ballyhaise.

"Tonight, we celebrate not just qualifications, but the practical skills, resilience and adaptability our students have developed,” Kelly said.

“Our 200ha farm remains the backbone of teaching at Ballyhaise and provides the real‑world experience employers and farms expect.

"I’d like to pay tribute to our host farmers, teaching and farm staff, our partners at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) and Cavan Monaghan Education and Training Board (CMETB), and the many industry supporters who make this training possible," Kelly added.

Dr Anne‑Marie Butler, Teagasc head of education, also addressed those present, praising the students’ commitment and the college team’s work.

Dr. Butler told the graduates: “The progress you have made reflects the work of dedicated teachers, farm staff, technicians and administrators who give their time and expertise day in, day out.

"Ballyhaise’s success is built on that teamwork, and I thank the college staff for their outstanding contribution. I encourage graduates to stay engaged with Teagasc for ongoing professional development as they move into farming, industry or further study," Dr. Butler added.

The ceremony also recognised individual achievements, with the overall Student of the Year award going to Jack Stevenson, Greenleas, Castlefinn, Lifford, Co. Donegal, in recognition of his strong academic performance, practical contribution and commitment to college life.

Teagasc has said it has continued to invest in Ballyhaise’s facilities and learning resources in recent years, and that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has committed funding to support new student accommodation.

"These investments aim to ensure Ballyhaise remains a modern and welcoming centre for land‑based education and training," Teagasc said.

The graduates were encouraged to remain engaged with Teagasc advisory and continuing professional development programmes as they move into farm management, employment or further study.

The college also thanked the families and friends whose "support was instrumental to the students’ success".