Met Éireann issues weather warnings with Status Orange for 3 counties

Met Éireann has issued a number of rain and wind warnings, including a Status Orange for three counties.

From 2:00p.m Friday (November 14) to 11:00a.m Saturday, the Status Orange rain warning comes into effect for counties Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow.

Significant rainfall accumulations, especially on high ground and exposed areas can be expected.

Potential impacts include significant flooding and hazardous travelling conditions.

Status Yellow warnings

A number of Status Yellow warnings have also been issued by Met Éireann.

From 9:00a.m Friday to 9:00a.m Saturday, a rain warning is in place for Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility are all possible impacts.

Another Status Yellow rain warning is in effect from 11:00a.m Friday, for 24 hours.

The weather warning is in place for counties: Carlow; Dublin; Kildare; Kilkenny; Louth; Meath; Wexford; and Wicklow.

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for counties Dublin, Louth, Wexford and Wicklow.

In place from 12:00p.m Friday to 4:00a.m Saturday, there will be strong and gusty northeasterly winds.

Difficult travelling conditions and wind-related debris can be expected.

Met Éireann forecast

On Saturday, northern areas are likely to see the driest and brightest weather, with cloud and patchy rain or drizzle across the rest of the country, although this will become more isolated later.

It will be rather windy at first, with fresh to strong northeasterly winds, but these will ease.

Saturday night will stay cloudy with isolated light rain or drizzle across the southern half of the country, but dry with clear spells further north.

Sunday will be mainly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.