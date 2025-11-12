Watch: 'There should be no CPOs' when it comes to greenways - Fitzmaurice

There are no farmers opposed to greenways but there is a problem with the way they have "been foisted upon them," according to the Independent Ireland TD, Michael Fitzmaurice.

The TD for Roscommon-Galway was speaking today (Wednesday, November 12) as a major protest by farmers over the use of compulsory purchase orders (CPO) and the development of greenways took place outside Leinster House.

According to Deputy Fitzmaurice Ireland should look to mainland Europe to see how greenways have been done.

"They've been done as part of a roadway network and right through it you can see a corn field, there might be no ditches on the side but cycle along on the road.

"I believe that we should be able to do it in a way that people's farms arent' split up.

"We should be able to do it closer to the main roads and leave people in a situation that they can farm their land," the TD added.

Farmers who believe that the development of a greenway in their area would have a significant and detrimental impact on their farms were among the most vocal at the protest in Dublin today.

Jimmy Quinn from the Cooley peninsula highlighted the depth of strong feeling shared by some in the area particularly in relation to CPO's being used for greenway purposes.

"Everybody loves greenways in open public spaces and converted railway lines, anywhere you want.

"But going up through people's private property in this day and age for a leisure facility, it's just not on. Different if you're putting up windmills, water treatment plants or road improvements, everyone can see the need for CPOs, but not for people to walk at leisure out throught the countryside.

"There's 98 kilometres of walks in the Cooley Peninsula. You can walk over mountains, by the sea, by the shore, you name it you can walk it. Forrest Gump wouldn't be able to walk Cooley in the week and they want to run this stuff through ad nauseam. It's just not on," Quinn said.

Greenways

Inside Leinster House the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport had heard from farming organisations and representatives of groups who share their particular views on greenways.

Also giving evidence to the committee was the chief executive of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), Lorcan O’Connor.

He discussed TII’s role in delivering "active travel and greenway projects" and at times was met with passionate questioning from TDs and senators.

According to O’Connor 186km of greenways have been opened for public use since TII became the approving authority in 2021.

CPO

He was repeatedly asked by TDs to take "the CPO taken off the table" in relation to the development of greenways.

O'Connor said that a CPO should only be a "last resort".

He told the Transport Committee: "I believe that if you had the CPO taken off the table we would not be able to deliver greenway".

However the TII chief executive said the application of the existing Code of Best Practice for National and Regional Greenways "is not where it should be at".

"It also appears that updates to the code are required and that is going to happen with all of the stakeholders," O'Connor added.