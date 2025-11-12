Warning issued that Mercosur 'as it stands will destroy' Irish and European beef farming

The Mercosur trade deal, in its current form, will "destroy" Irish and European beef farming, according to a national livestock chair.

Declan Hanrahan, a beef farmer from Co. Laois and chair of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), today (Wednesday, November 12) highlighted ongoing concerns around the lack of "effective safeguards" for Irish farmers in relation to the Mercosur trade deal.

Speaking at a briefing, organised by Sinn Féin at Leinster House, Hanrahan said the trade deal is universally opposed by farmer organisations, consumer groups and environmental groups.

"This is indicative of the lack of safeguards for the environment, protection for markets and protection for farmers," he said.

Sinn Féin's spokesperson on Agriculture, Martin Kenny and Sinn Féin TD, Natasha Newsome-Drennan, who is also a member of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, organised the briefing today to give farm organisations an opportunity to directly raise their concerns at Leinster House.

Deputy Kenny said that it is expected that "there will be at least one vote on the Mercosur deal before Christmas" and he believes the Irish government must listen to Irish farmers and "oppose this deal at the EU council meeting.”

Briefing at Leinster House on the risks posed by the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement for Irish farmers (L-R) Sean McNamara, ICSA, Pheilim Molloy, INHFA, Sarah Hanley, IFA, Declan Hanrahan, IFA and Sinn Féin TDs, Natasha Newsome-Drennan and Martin Kenny.

According to Pheilim Molloy, president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers' Association, its members have "deep concerns" about the current proposed Mercosur trade deal.

Molloy warned that "the deal represents a serious and immediate threat to Irish farmers and in particular suckler farmers".

"If ratified the Mercosur trade deal will open the European market to large volumes of beef produced in countries where environmental, animal welfare and traceability standards fall far short of those required by Irish and European farmers," he said.

Meanwhile the president of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA), Sean McNamara, described the trade deal as a "disaster for Irish suckler and beef farmers".

"If this goes ahead it will devastate rural communities across Ireland, communities already under enormous pressure," McNamara warned.

He believes the Irish government has not shown "leadership" in the battle against the Mercosur trade deal and believes it should have forged closer alliances with countries who oppose the deal.

"Let's call this deal what it is - a betrayal of Irish farmers in favour of cheap beef imports from south America," McNamara added.

Mercosur protest

The ICSA has organised a protest at the gates of Leinster House tomorrow (Thursday, November 14) to urge politicians "to stop talking and start acting on Mercosur".

In the meantime according to Deputy Kenny the message from farm organisations today was clear - Mercosur in its current form will not work for Irish farmers.

"We need to be all working together but the minister and the government need to be very forceful in ensuring that Irish agriculture is protected.

"The Irish government needs to be very strong that the European Commission recognise and understand the precarious position they are putting Irish agriculture in if they go ahead with this trade deal," he added.