Horticulture innovation schemes for 2026 launched

Minister of State with responsibility for horticulture Michael Healy-Rae hosted and co-chaired a Horticulture Industry Forum (HIF) growers' meeting for the sector at Backweston Campus today (Wednesday, November 12).

The meeting saw the launch of the Horticulture Innovation and Diversification Schemes for 2026.

The minister said at the forum meeting today “I am delighted to host the first Horticulture Industry Forum growers' meeting since the HIF was established in 2014.

"The HIF meetings are important for the sector, and I wanted Irish horticultural growers to see first-hand how the forum operates and to enable them to meet directly with their sectoral representatives," Minister Healy-Rae said.

"This meeting allows growers to share their experience on challenges and opportunities for their business," he added.

"Today is about active networking, engagement and discussion on real issues, as well as providing an opportunity to engage directly with [the] department and other players in the sector."

Opening the event, Minister Healy-Rae announced the opening of the Horticulture Innovation and Diversification Schemes for 2026.

The Minister commented: “The opening of the 2026 Horticulture Innovation and Diversification Schemes demonstrates government’s commitment to the horticulture sector and the vision for it.”

The closing date for applications to the scheme is January 23.

During the meeting today, growers were given updates from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), and Bord Bia.

Growers also received a presentation on the midterm review of the National Strategy for Horticulture 2023-2027, which will be published later this year.

Minister Healy-Rae said: "This meeting marks an important milestone in the implementation of the National Strategy for Horticulture 2023-2027.

"Tremendous progress has been made in all areas, and I am delighted to say that we are on target to reach a farmgate value of €688 million in 2027," he added.

The minister welcomed the "continued engagement of all stakeholders and growers" in the implementation of the strategy and invited grower feedback on the mid-term review of the strategy.

As part of the implementation of this strategy, the minister also informed growers on the planned establishment of a Horticulture Education Leadership Group (HELG) and the appointment of a chairperson to take forward the progress under the Review of Horticulture Education.