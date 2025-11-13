20 Tirlán farmers graduate from sustainable farming academy

20 farmers have graduated as the third group of family farm suppliers from the Tirlán and Baileys Sustainable Farming Academy.

The 2025 graduates completed their Diploma in Environment, Sustainability, and Climate from University College Cork (UCC).

This follows a year-long programme focused on essential skills and knowledge to further enhance sustainable farming practices.

The academy, now in its third year, aims to help farm families implement positive environmental actions while addressing the ongoing challenges around sustainability.

Tirlán

The diploma, which is accredited and fully funded, is designed to allow farmers to balance their studies with full-time farm responsibilities.

Among the topics covered in the programme are earth science; climate change and sustainable development; ecology; applied geographical information systems; environmental protection and practical environmental management.

Carol Power, senior sales manager at Tirlán, congratulated this year’s graduates.

"The graduates have demonstrated exceptional dedication to understanding and embedding sustainability on their farms.

"In alignment with Tirlán’s Living Proof strategy, we are committed to supporting our farm family suppliers in addressing current and future sustainability challenges.

"Our collaboration with Baileys is fundamental to producing a world-class product, and it is encouraging to see the ever-growing interest in participating in our Sustainable Farming Academy," she said.

Tribute

Tirlán chair John Murphy also paid tribute to Tirlán milk supplier and talented cyclist Tomás Walsh who passed away tragically in Paris during the summer.

"We are thinking of Tomás today as his parents join the graduation class to collect his diploma.

"Tomás was a very engaged and valued class member, and our thoughts are very much with the Walsh family," he said.

Robert Murphy, global supply director for Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur, said the company is "incredibly proud to be part of this initiative".

"At Baileys, sustainability is deeply rooted in how we operate, and supporting farmers through this programme is a key part of that.

"The dedication of these graduates highlights the progress being made to create a more sustainable future in farming," he said.

Farmers

Belinda Gascoigne, ACE Centre manager and programme director for UCC, said the graduation "marks another significant milestone for sustainable agriculture in Ireland"

"Watching these 20 dedicated farmers complete their Diploma in Environment, Sustainability, and Climate fills me with immense pride.

"Over the past year, they have demonstrated remarkable commitment to balancing their demanding farm responsibilities with rigorous academic study.

"The knowledge and practical skills they have gained will not only transform their own farming operations but will ripple out to benefit their communities and the broader agricultural sector.

"They asked the tough questions and sought practical solutions they could implement immediately on their farms, and I am confident they will be ambassadors for positive environmental change in Irish agriculture," she added.